Adhesion Promoter Market Set To Reach $5.3 Billion By 2028, Driven By Demand In Automotive, Construction, And Electronics Sectors

Continual innovations in advanced composites and multilayer packaging are resulting in a higher product uptake across the plastic processing industry. Apart from this, the augmenting demand for semiconductors across the electrical and electronic industry is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the rapid product utilization in healthcare and dental care applications is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the key players. Some of the other actors contributing to the market include rapid industrialization, easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global adhesion promoter market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, form, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:



Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Titanate and Zirconate

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Non-Chlorinated Polyolefins Others

Breakup by Form:



Liquid Form Spray Form

Breakup by Application:



Plastics and Composites

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Adhesive

Metal Substrate Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Borica Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Ems-Chemie Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nagase America LLC (Nagase & Co. Ltd.), Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



How big is the global adhesion promoter market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global adhesion promoter market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global adhesion promoter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global adhesion promoter market?

What is the breakup of the global adhesion promoter market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the global adhesion promoter market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the global adhesion promoter market? Who are the key players/companies in the global adhesion promoter market?

Key Attributes:

