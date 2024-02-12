Teachers Unleash Creativity: Gonoodle Launches Social Media Contest Celebrating 'Brain Breaks' In Classrooms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blazer Fresh is a hip hop trio that encourages classroom movement and engagement.

This competition, in collaboration with Jersey Mike's Subs, is designed to encourage teachers to engage with their students through movement and activity.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoNoodle , the #1 kids' content platform for the classroom and home, is launching an exhilarating social media competition tailored exclusively for elementary school teachers to celebrate the release of new content.This competition, in collaboration with Jersey Mike's Subs, is designed to encourage teachers to engage with their students in an active way by incorporating movement into their daily routines. The initiative invites elementary educators to showcase their creativity and dance moves on popular social media platforms, TikTok and Instagram, while dancing to one of GoNoodle's new Blazer Fresh songs of their choice: Subs or We Are Blazer Fresh 2.0 .As part of the competition, teachers are encouraged to share videos of themselves dancing to the songs, and incorporating dance breaks into their classroom routine. GoNoodle and Jersey Mike's believe that fostering a dynamic and positive classroom environment is essential for students' well-being and academic success. The social media competition is a celebration of the partnership's commitment to making learning enjoyable and interactive, promoting the benefits of movement and creativity in education.Teachers across the nation are invited to join the movement by creating their own version of the We Are Blazer Fresh 2.0 or Subs dance moves, which can be learned directly from the Blazer Fresh channel on the GoNoodle platform powered by Jersey Mike's, or via popular TikTok creators Sara James (@saraa_jamess), and Kristen Guarino (@kristen).COMPETITION DETAILSTeachers can enter to win a Jersey Mike's sponsored classroom party by completing the following:+ Learn the We Are Blazer Fresh 2.0 or Subs dances from GoNoodle's website.+ Make a video showing off the dance in-classroom. Teachers can login to GoNoodle for free to find it on the Blazer Fresh channel, powered by Jersey Mike's.+ Post the videos to TikTok or Instagram Reels.+ In the caption, be sure to include the hashtag #BlazerBreak with an explanation as to why taking brain breaks is crucial for students, and tag GoNoodle (@gonoodleinc on TikTok, and @gonoodle on Instagram,) as well as Jersey Mike's (@jerseymikes).+ Bonus points for wearing your best blazer jacket outfit that day!SUBMISSION DEADLINEAll entries must be submitted on social media by Friday, February 23rd.JUDGING CRITERIAA panel of judges from GoNoodle will evaluate entries based on creativity, enthusiasm, and overall engagement. Three outstanding teachers will be selected as the winners. Specifically, winners will be selected across three distinct categories per GoNoodle's discretion:+ Most Views+ Most Creative+ Best Blazer Fresh MovesPRIZESFor Three Winners:+ A classroom party sponsored by Jersey Mike's including:+ Five $20 JerseyMike's gift cards ($100 total value)+ Blazer Fresh sticker sheets+ A GoNoodle treasure chest of classroom goodies!Winners will be contacted via social media direct messages. Fulfillment of prizes will be mailed directly to winners from GoNoodle.SUPPORTING TEACHERSGoNoodle believes in the power of teachers to inspire and engage students. This social media competition is a fun way to highlight the incredible work educators do every day, while offering them a chance to engage their students and win exciting prizes for their classrooms.Jersey Mike's Subs is proud to sponsor this initiative, recognizing the importance of supporting education and fostering a positive and interactive learning environment.ABOUT GONOODLEGoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is used in 95% of US Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit .ABOUT JERSEY MIKESJersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread - the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement“Giving...making a difference in someone's life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes or follow us on Facebook (facebook/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram/jerseymikes), and Twitter com/jerseymikes).Ready to take a #BlazerBreak?

