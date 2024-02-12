Europe Melamine Formaldehyde Market Flourishes With Robust Growth In Laminates And Wood Adhesives Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Melamine Formaldehyde Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Form (Powder, and Liquid), By Application (Laminates, Wood Adhesives, Surface Coatings, Molding Compounds, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe Melamine Formaldehyde Market is forecast to witness market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. In the year 2020, Europe market's volume surged to 160.52 Kilo Tonnes, showcasing a growth of 4.3% between 2019-2022.

The market is characterized by intense competition among key industry players, each vying for market share and dominance in this segment of the thermosetting resins industry. The competitive landscape is shaped by various factors driving companies to differentiate their products, expand their market presence, and innovate to gain a competitive edge. Established industry leaders such as BASF SE, Hexion Inc., INEOS Group, Chemiplastica SpA, Allnex Belgium SA/NV, and other major players hold significant market shares. These companies often lead in innovation, product development, and market strategies.

To maintain a competitive edge, enterprises focus on product differentiation and innovation. They invest in research and development to introduce new formulations, improve product properties, and develop specialized applications for MF, catering to diverse industry needs. Key players adopt strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their market reach, access new regions, and strengthen their product portfolios. Such strategic moves aim to enhance market presence and offer a wider range of solutions.

European countries continue to invest in infrastructure projects, including commercial construction, transportation (roads, bridges, railways), residential construction, and utilities. The construction sector in France is expanding rapidly. As per the same source, growth of 6.6% in 2022, at constant prices, was observed in the activity of non-residential buildings in France. Furthermore, there was an initial 5% growth in the surfaces, resulting in a total floor area of 26.3 million square meters. Moreover, the remodeling and maintenance of non-residential buildings expanded by approximately 2.2% in 2023, following a volume increase of 2.9% in 2022. In addition, the housing maintenance and rehabilitation sector increased by 1.8% in 2022, with prices remaining constant, enabling it to surpass its level from 2019 by 1.2%. Hence, the expanding construction activities in the region are propelling the growth of the market.

The German market dominated the Europe Melamine Formaldehyde Market, By Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $144.9 million by 2030. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2023 - 2030. Additionally, the French market is forecast to experience a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2030.

Based on Form, the market is segmented into Powder, and Liquid. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Laminates, Wood Adhesives, Surface Coatings, Molding Compounds, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

List of Key Companies Profiled



BASF SE

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sprea Misr (Egypt Kuwait Holdings)

Pacific Texchem Private Limited

Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

Hexzachem Sarawak Sdn Bhd (Hexza Corporation Berhad)

Arclin, Inc. Allnex GMBH (PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited)

