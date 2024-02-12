(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is driven by the rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the increasing disease outbreaks. Hospitals battle HAIs through rigorous disinfection, driving demand for effective cleaning solutions. Meanwhile, public anxieties over epidemics like COVID-19 have sparked widespread consumer use of sanitizing products, propelling market growth even beyond healthcare settings. This confluence of factors positions disinfectant sprays and wipes as crucial tools in our collective fight against harmful pathogens, shaping a dynamic and ever-evolving market.

New York, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disinfectant sprays and wipes are multipurpose products that aid in the cleaning and disinfection of surfaces by eliminating nearly 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Most disinfectants are nonspecific and effective against various microorganisms. These products assist in eliminating common pathogens and allergens from surfaces and floors, thereby preventing the spread of disease. Sprays are a form of aerosolized disinfectant. Various forms are available, including trigger, pump, and aerosolized. Conversely, wipes are pre-moistened with disinfectant solutions and come in various forms, including towelettes, sponges, and pads. In the residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, and government sectors, they are commonly used to sanitize and disinfect countertops and frequently touched surfaces.

Rising Number of Hospital-acquired Infections Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research,“The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 12.38 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” In recent years, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their consequences have increased. These infections are prevalent in hospitals that house numerous ill patients with compromised immune systems, medical procedures that bypass the patient's body's natural protective barriers, inadequate sanitation protocols about equipment sterilization, and an increase in outpatient care, among other factors. In order to prevent the transmission of disease, hospital equipment, and wards are meticulously cleaned. Chemicals used for hospital cleansing are now formulated to reduce HAI-causing microorganisms and other hazards. These chemicals are simple to use and disinfect surfaces by killing microorganisms. With the implementation of these measures, it is anticipated that the prevalence of HAIs will decrease. Consequently, using disinfectant spray and cloths in hospitals to prevent the rising prevalence of HAIs drives market expansion.

Growth of Government Initiatives Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Future market expansion is anticipated to be bolstered by government initiatives to raise public awareness of the rising need for disinfection and sanitation. In the healthcare industry, the EPA only regulates disinfectants used primarily on environmental surfaces. In contrast, the FDA regulates higher-level disinfectants/liquid chemical sterilants extensively used on patient-care devices. The EPA insists that manufacturers test formulations for stability, microbicidal activity, and human toxicity using accepted methodologies. Moreover, manufacturers must submit this data/information to the EPA along with labeling proposals. Assume the EPA concludes that a product can be used without causing undue harm. In this case, it provides an EPA registration number and permits the sale and distribution of the product within the United States. As regulations become more stringent, it is anticipated that sales of disinfectant sprays and cloths will increase significantly, creating opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global disinfectant sprays and wipes market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period. In the North American region, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the high rate of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), strict regulations, and supportive government initiatives related to disinfection and sterilization are the primary factors driving demand for disinfectants. Additionally, enhancements to the healthcare infrastructure in Canada and the United States are anticipated to increase demand for disinfection products such as sprays and wipes used to clean, disinfect, and sanitize surfaces and floors that are frequently touched. In addition, the expanding e-commerce sector in North America is anticipated to increase the region's demand for disinfectants. The demand for e-commerce in North America is projected to increase exponentially over the forecast period as a result of the emergence of digitalization and the expansion of social media usage.

European disinfectant sprays and wipes industry share is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.61% over the forecast period. In recent years, the prominence of European nations' digitalization efforts has grown steadily. The market for disinfectant products is anticipated to be positively impacted by the growing awareness among individuals for various advanced and newly introduced innovative solutions over the forecast period. Therefore, major suppliers are increasingly concentrating on enhancing the formulations of their products by their application segments. In addition, the expansion of the e-commerce industry in the region makes online shopping more accessible to consumers, which positively affects the sales of various products, such as disinfectant mists and wipes. Further, the rising expenditure on research and development (R&D) and the predominant use of these products in the commercial and residential markets are anticipated to boost the overall sales of disinfectants over the coming years.

Key Highlights



Based on the product, the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market is divided into sprays and wipes. The wipes segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period

Based on composition, the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market is bifurcated into alcohol-based, alkyl dimethyl benzyl, and others. The alcohol-based segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market is bifurcated into healthcare, industrial, residential, commercial spaces, hospitality, and government and others. The healthcare segment dominates the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market is segmented into indirect and direct channels. The indirect segment is the largest contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global disinfectant sprays and wipes market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.54% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market are Reckitt Benckiser Group, Ecolab, GOJO Industries, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, 2XL Corporation, Cambridge Sensors, BODE Chemie, Bright Solutions, Contec, Cantel Medical, CleanWell, Diamond Wipes, Diversey, GAMA Healthcare, Stryker, Lonza, and others .

Market News



In August 2022, PDI announced the launch of two novels, cutting-edge disinfectants to aid infection prevention professionals in their struggle against the rise of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the ongoing war against Covid-19. Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray, as part of an integrated approach, further support PDI's commitment to preventing infections and promoting health and wellness. In March 2023, S.C. Johnson launched a brand of novel disinfectants called FamilyGuard. The product is available in spray and aerosol spray forms and is designed for use on over 100 surfaces, including those where children and animals play.

Global Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market: Segmentation

By Product



Sprays Wipes

By Composition



Alcohol-based

Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl Others

By End-User



Healthcare

Industrial

Residential

Commercial Spaces

Hospitality Government and Others

By Distribution Channel



Direct Indirect

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

