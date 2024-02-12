East Coast Gaming Congress Convenes Current, Future Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The longest-running gaming conference in the United States has long been known as a forum of“Leaders Speaking to Leaders.” That message will be particularly resonant and relevant as the 27th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress takes place April 17-18 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.“ECGC 27.0 will focus on ideas from industry leaders as to how to harness opportunities and address challenges in areas ranging from the convergence of igaming and ilottery to increased competition and beyond. These issues have never been more relevant, and our speakers can do more than articulate that vision. They can shape it,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock.“The best leaders know how to follow leaders, and we will have those leaders at the podium and in the audience,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooper Levenson law firm.“Since its founding in 1996, ECGC will be a place to listen, learn and share ideas.”The following leaders will deliver keynote addresses:James Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International & CEO, Seminole GamingDavid Cordish, CEO & Chairman, The Cordish CompaniesJay Dorris, President & CEO, PCI Gaming AuthorityTim Drehkoff, CEO, Rush Street GamingSoo Kim, Chairman, Bally's CorporationBill Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer, American Gaming AssociationAudrey Oswell, President/Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise IslandRay Pineault, CEO, Mohegan Gaming & EntertainmentThomas Reeg, CEO, Caesars EntertainmentAnna Sainsbury, CEO & Co-Founder, GeoComplyJay Snowden, CEO & President, Penn EntertainmentAdditional speakers include a wide range of leading regulators, suppliers, investors and other experts who will address a broad array of topics that are central to the future of gaming, including igaming, lotteries, new technologies and the view from Wall Street.The conference will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award to David Rebuck, Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The cocktail reception on April 17 will honor the legacy of the late gaming pioneer H. Steven Norton.Past ECGC speakers have included six sitting, former and acting governors of New Jersey, as well as all CEOs who have ever led the American Gaming Association. The conference will again provide outstanding opportunities for sponsorships, networking, professional development, and business-to-business discussions.Register today. For more information, visit or contact Donna Vecere at ....

