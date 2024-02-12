(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAO Digital Solutions (TAO), unveils Digital Innovation Labs in Hyderabad and Chennai, boosting IT services with 1,000 new tech jobs and a focus on innovation.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFNORIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TAO Digital Unveils New State-of-the-Art Digital Innovation Labs in Hyderabad and Chennai.

[Santa Clara, California, Feb 5, 2024] – TAO Digital Solutions Inc. (TAO), a global IT services and solutions company headquartered in California, is pleased to announce the opening of its labs in Hyderabad and Chennai, India. The new facilities will employ over 1,000 people across Software Engineering, Product Development, Annotation & Labeling, and Data analytics services. The teams will support the company's global business objectives and enable high quality execution and speed in meeting customer needs.

"TAO's expansion in Hyderabad and Chennai are key in utilizing India's exceptional talent to deliver cutting-edge IT services to our clients.” said Madhuri Kakarla , Chief Operating Officer of TAO Digital Solutions "These cities are not just IT hubs; they are the beating heart of India's tech sector. These cities are renowned for their vibrant tech communities and by embedding ourselves in these ecosystems, we are expanding our operational capabilities and reinforcing our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in serving our clients."

The inauguration of these labs is a testament to TAO's commitment to leveraging global talent to deliver on the promise of Transformation, Automation, and Optimization to its clients. The company is poised to tap into the region's vast pools of skilled professionals establishing a presence in two of India's premier IT hubs. The establishment of these centers heralds a new era of collaboration and professional growth for the TAO team, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

This strategic expansion not only strengthens TAO's capabilities to deliver exceptional IT services but also reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and excellence and ensuring agility and expertise in its service delivery.

About TAO Digital Solutions:

TAO Digital Solutions is helping businesses with innovative technological capabilities and strategies to thrive in the digital economy. We offer a comprehensive range of technology services around product engineering solutions, managed services, cybersecurity, and payment solutions. TAO's multidisciplinary team is adept at identifying opportunities to improve business processes with advanced automation and optimization techniques and deliver transformative solutions. TAO Digital Solutions maintains a global presence with offices spanning across multiple regions. The company serves clients internationally with a team of over 2,500 dedicated professionals worldwide. For additional details, please visit .

