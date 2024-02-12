Introducing Workwiz: A New Platform For Professional Networking And Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The newest job search application that redefines how candidates discover, connect, and thrive

- Toni A. Williams, Founder of WorkWiz AppNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Toni A. Williams, a 20-year recruiting veteran, announced today the release of her new mobile application, WorkWiz . WorkWiz is a business and employment-focused app designed to support how candidates look at networking through their career search. Conceptualized and developed by professional recruiters with more than 30 years of industry experience. To facilitate seamless communication, interviewing, and onboarding processes between career seekers and hiring managers.WorkWiz is the creation of Toni A. Williams, a first-generation American with Jamaican roots. From her beginnings as a receptionist, she grew her career into becoming an accomplished recruiter, office supervisor, and account manager. Williams found herself irritated by the current state of job posting sites that offer unexpected monthly charges and multiple platforms to schedule interviews with candidates. Williams' mission was to create an application that reduces the unnecessary steps of other career searching sites and offers a simpler solution for career candidates and hiring managers.“I knew there had to be a better way to streamline the recruitment process...and that is how WorkWiz was born. Our tagline is“Discover. Connect. Thrive.” and the WorkWiz platform simplifies those very necessary steps, for both employers and job seekers alike.” - Toni A. Williams, Founder of WorkWiz AppWilliams' latest project, WorkWiz, introduces several attributes that elevate the user's job-seeking experience. The application's chat feature includes voice calling, video conferencing, the ability to send/receive files, and regular text messages with hiring managers. Users also have the option to become a verified WorkWiz candidate with a premium subscription fee starting at $2.99 a week. With the purchase of the subscription fee, candidates can access features such as interview preparation, career coaching, and professional resume writing.Recruiters recognize the value of engaging with verified candidates, as these individuals have successfully completed an evaluation process. This process includes participating in and passing a screening interview, a review of confirmation of professional references, degrees, certifications, and completing a nationwide criminal background check.A flat rate fee is offered for companies and recruiters to ensure that a job posting is featured on the platform for thrifty days. Additional WorkWiz benefits for recruiters include AI-driven resume search and one hundred resume downloads per month at no additional cost. Another benefit is the job "Boost" to highlight specific roles and attract top talent, bulk messaging for efficient communication, and premium analytics for job and messaging insights.Starting today, Monday, February 12, 2024, iOS, Android, and Google users can experience the full power of WorkWiz. To learn more about WorkWiz, please CLICK HERE . News and updates on WorkWiz can be found on all social media platforms including LinkedIn , X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.ABOUT WORKWIZWorkWiz is a platform created for job seekers and hiring managers to discover, connect, and thrive together. Conceptualized and developed by professional recruiters with almost 30 years of industry experience, the mission was simple: produce an environment that easily allows candidates and hiring managers to communicate, interview, and complete the onboarding process - all within the app.

Marilyn Remo

Tené Nicole Creative Agency

+1 201-638-2685

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn