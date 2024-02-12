Onemednet Irwd® Draws Attention At Clinical Trials Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the“Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (“iRWD”), is receiving an enthusiastic response from attendees at the 15th Annual SCOPE Summit.



SCOPE is based on the premise that“Clinical trials and clinical research are essential for advancing medical knowledge, improving patient care, and developing new treatments and therapies for the patients who need them.”

Over 4,000 attendees from 850 organizations and 27 different countries are in attendance to collaborate on solving the challenges of data access and diversity optimization in clinical trials.

“We are excited to engage with our existing customers and partner with new ones over the next two days,” stated Aaron Green, OneMedNet President.“These include Clinical Research Organizations and Life Science companies (including Pharma and Medical Device) - who are all highly motivated to expand patient insight using Real World Data. We intend to increase awareness of our solutions that provide seamless access to high quality, de-identified patient data in near real-time.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet was the first company to trademark a RWD offering through its OneMedNet iRWDTM solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for the benefit of its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet integrates AI and other digital technologies into their existing development processes to enhance data anomaly detection, standardization, and quality checking at the pre-processing stage. AI offers OneMedNet's partners and customers the ability to increase meaningful Real World Evidence output, decrease time to insights, and make the most of the available vast data sources.

The OneMedNet iRWD network consists of more than 200 healthcare systems and providers. Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. For more information, please visit .



