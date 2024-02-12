(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Intrathecal Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pain, and Spasticity), By Type (Morphine, Ziconotide, Baclofen, Bupivacaine, Clonidine, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The North America Intrathecal Pumps Market is forecast to witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Intrathecal pumps are also utilized in the management of spasticity associated with conditions such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and spinal cord injuries. The targeted delivery of muscle relaxants directly to the spinal cord helps alleviate spasticity and improves patients' functional abilities. The use of intrathecal pumps extends to the treatment of certain neurological disorders, including dystonia and severe cases of Parkinson's disease. By delivering medication precisely to the affected areas, these devices contribute to better symptom control and improved quality of life for patients.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing a shift toward personalized medicine, with an increasing emphasis on tailoring treatment regimens to individual patient needs. This trend is fueled by advancements in pharmacogenomics and the growing recognition that patient responses to medications can vary significantly. The integration of these pumps with remote monitoring technologies is gaining prominence. This permits healthcare providers to track patient data, adjust pump settings, and receive real-time alerts, enhancing the overall management of chronic conditions and improving patient outcomes.

Continuous research and clinical trials are exploring new indications and therapeutic areas for intrathecal pump use. This includes investigating the efficacy of these devices in the management of conditions such as migraine headaches, refractory cancer pain, and certain psychiatric disorders. Innovations in materials used in pump construction, coupled with miniaturization efforts, are making these pumps more durable, biocompatible, and less invasive. These developments aim to improve the longevity of the devices and reduce the frequency of surgical interventions for pump replacements.

Health Canada's preliminary analysis projects that between 2019 and 2030, the aggregate population of people afflicted with chronic pain will increase by 17.5% due to aging and population growth. According to initial estimates, the number of Canadians affected by chronic pain could reach 8.3 million by 2025 and 9.0 million by 2030. Canada has an increasing aging population. Older individuals are more prone to chronic pain conditions associated with age-related health issues. It can be particularly beneficial for this demographic as they provide targeted pain relief while minimizing systemic side effects. As a result, these aspects will boost the market growth in the coming years.

The US market dominated the North America Intrathecal Pumps Market by Country in 2022, and is set to continue to be a dominant market till 2030; thereby, achieving a market value of $135,932.7 Thousands by 2030. The Canadian market is showcasing a CAGR of 7.5% during 2023- 2030. Additionally, the Mexican market is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2030.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pain, and Spasticity. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Morphine, Ziconotide, Baclofen, Bupivacaine, Clonidine, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic plc, ICU Medical, Inc. (Smiths Medical), Teleflex, Inc., Johnson Johnson, Baxter International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Flowonix Medical, Inc., Durect Corporation, and Novartis AG

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application



Pain Spasticity

By Type



Morphine

Ziconotide

Baclofen

Bupivacaine

Clonidine Others

By Country



US

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:



Medtronic plc

ICU Medical, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Baxter International, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH

Flowonix Medical, Inc.

Durect Corporation Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900