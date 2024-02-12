(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital check scanning solutions market size from USD 0.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.61 Billion in 10 years. Increased demand from the end-user industry will drive the digital check scanning solutions market's growth in the period forecasted. Newark, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.9 Billion Digital Check Scanning Solutions market will reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2033. Advancements in various Digital Check Scanning devices is the main propellers that may boost the growth of the Digital Check Scanning Solutions Market. Technological breakthroughs in digital check scanning solutions are the major propellers that may boost the growth of the technology in the period forecasted. For example, banks are now offering check scanners alongside ATMs to offer seamless integrated solutions for their customers. Further, leading companies are also integrating AI (Artificial Intelligence) with ML (Machine Learning) to automate their data extraction and detect fraudulent practices.

Key Insights on Digital Check Scanning Solutions Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period accounting to 67% of the total market. Whereas Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the period forecasted.

North America emerged as the largest market for the global Digital Check Scanning Solutions market, accounting for 67% of the total market. Owing to the presence of leading financial institutions, technological advancements, and the adoption of remote deposit capture across the region. Whereas, Europe has exhibited the highest growth rate in the region, owing to the introduction of technological solutions and rapid digitalization across the banking and financial institutions in Europe.

Single-Feed Check Scanning Systems has dominated the market with the most significant market thereby acquiring 52% of the market share in 2023.

Single-Feed Check Scanning Systems are dominating the market, owing to the higher affordability of the technology by varied SMEs across the globe. Thereby acquiring a share of 52% in the market. Whereas, Multi-Feed Check Scanning Systems are growing at a faster pace in the market, owing to a higher need for larger check processing among various medium and large organizations in the market.

Banks accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market share of 45% in the year 2023.

Banks have dominated the Digital Check Scanning Solutions Market, thereby accounting for 45% of the market share across the globe. This share is mainly attributed to the increasing use of various digital platforms and further improvements in the sector. Whereas, Credit Unions are the fastest-growing segment in the market, thereby increasing at a growth rate of 4.5% annually. Mainly owing to processing daily checks of various banks and other NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Corporations).

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6% 2033 Value Projection USD 0.9 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.61 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User Industry Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Digital Check Scanning Solutions Market Growth Drivers Advancements in various Digital Check Scanning devices

Latest Development:



In February 2022, ARCA Tech Systems LLC entered into a partnership agreement with the IM Projects team. The primary objective behind this partnership was to provide“Plug and Play” integration between the back office cash recycling method and the Cloud POS platform in Spain.



In Oct 2023, Digital Check Corp introduces a New-Generation CheXpress CX35 Single-Feed Check Scanner. The major objective behind this launch was to capture remote deposits. The scanner had an additional feature of controlling the system with any device using a web browser.



In August 2023, Konica Minolta entered into a partnership agreement with Epson America. The main motto behind this agreement was to meet the customer demand for the scanning solutions. Thereby fulfilling the ultimate needs of the company's customers and partners.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Increased demand from the End-User Industry



Organizations across the globe are heavily using various Digital Check Scanning Solutions to minimize time involved at long-standing queues (In banks) and avoid human errors. Banks for example, heavily use these digital checking devices to clear cheques thereby reducing human error and increasing organization effectiveness and efficiency within the set time frame.



Restraint: Higher setup and installation costs



While Digital Check scanning solutions can significantly boost productivity, the initial setup costs associated with these devices tend to be higher than standard alternatives. While larger enterprises can allocate resources for such advanced technology, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) find the associated expenses prohibitively high, rendering the technology financially out of reach for them.



Opportunity: Advancements in various Digital Check Scanning devices



technological breakthroughs in digital check scanning solutions are the major propellers that may boost the growth of the technology in the period forecasted. For example, banks are now offering check scanners alongside ATMs to offer seamless integrated solutions for their customers. Further, leading companies are also integrating AI (Artificial Intelligence) with ML (Machine Learning) to automate their data extraction and detect fraudulent practices.



Challenge: Privacy concerns



Privacy concerns such as, Account/password hacking, cyber-attacks, phishing, data breaches, and other malicious crimes are some of the major challenges that are associated with the Digital Check Scanning Solutions Market. Organizations need to constantly thrive to compete with these challenges to survive, grow, and earn profits in the long run.



Some of the major players operating in the Digital Check Scanning Solutions market are:



. ARCA Tech Systems LLC

. Canon U.S.A. Inc

. Digital Check Corp

. Epson America Inc

. Fujitsu Limited

. MagTek Inc

. NCR Corporation

. Panini SPA

. RDM

. The Eastman Kodak Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



. Single-feed Check Scanning System

. Multi-feed Check Scanning System



By End-User:



. Banks

. Credit Unions

. Government & Non-Profit Organizations

. Enterprises



About the report:



The global Digital Check Scanning Solutions market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



