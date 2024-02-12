(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Carbonate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of the global ethylene carbonate market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, medical, oil & gas, and personal care & hygiene markets. The global ethylene carbonate market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and rising demand for bio-based plasticizer.

Solid is forecast to remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its various advantages, such as lower cost, better stability and easy to handle. Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to considerable usage of ethylene carbonate in this sector for production of plastics, surface coatings, and lubricants.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to extensive demand for ethylene carbonate in various end use industries, such as oil & gas, automotive, industrial, and medical of the region.

Key Report Features



Market Size Estimates: Ethylene carbonate market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Ethylene carbonate market size by form, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Ethylene carbonate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different forms, applications, end use industries, and regions for the ethylene carbonate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the ethylene carbonate market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global ethylene carbonate by form, application, end use industry, and region.

Ethylene Carbonate Market by Form



Solid Liquid

Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application



Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Surface Coatings Others

Ethylene Carbonate Market by End Use Industry



Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Oil & Gas

Personal Care & Hygiene Others

Ethylene Carbonate Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Ethylene Carbonate Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ethylene carbonate companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the ethylene carbonate companies profiled in this report include-



Oriental Union Chemical

Huntsman

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Toagosei



This report answers the following key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the ethylene carbonate market by form (solid and liquid), application (lithium battery electrolytes, lubricants, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others), end use industry (automotive, industrial, medical, oil & gas, personal care & hygiene, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Ethylene Carbonate Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Ethylene Carbonate Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Ethylene Carbonate Market by Form

3.3.1: Solid

3.3.2: Liquid

3.4: Global Ethylene Carbonate Market by Application

3.4.1: Lithium Battery Electrolytes

3.4.2: Lubricants

3.4.3: Plasticizers

3.4.4: Surface Coatings

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Ethylene Carbonate Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Automotive

3.5.2: Industrial

3.5.3: Medical

3.5.4: Oil & Gas

3.5.5: Personal Care & Hygiene

3.5.6: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Ethylene Carbonate Market by Region

4.3: European Ethylene Carbonate Market

4.4: APAC Ethylene Carbonate Market

4.5: ROW Ethylene Carbonate Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Ethylene Carbonate Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900