Porsche Cars North America names Zabih Aria to executive leadership team

Atlanta, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zabih Aria has been named Vice President of Strategy and Digital Business of Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and joined the executive leadership team in January.

Aria began his career at Porsche in 2010, supporting new and used car business operations. Throughout his career, he's held various roles, including market development manager, responsible for driving future strategy, and Manager of Mobility Services, where he led the launch of Porsche's first vehicle subscription and rental service, Porsche Drive. He most recently served as Director of Strategy and Digital Business.

"I am thrilled to welcome Zabih to the PCNA Executive Committee," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "Zabih's leadership inspires a culture of innovation within PCNA. Some of our most successful projects, whether it's the expanded My Porsche app or Porsche Drive have been under his leadership. I can't wait to see what his team does next."

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to take on this new role," said Aria. "As Porsche continues to grow in the digital space, I am committed to empowering my team to strive for excellence and improve the customer experience."

Aria holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and German from Emory University in Atlanta.

