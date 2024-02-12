Nexthome Blue Skies First Quarter Announcements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NextHome Blue Skies would like to Announce for First Quarter!

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextHome Blue Skies would like to announce Katlyn Williams as our Executive Assistant, fourth-quarter Listing Agent Alexander Tester, and Selling Agent Becky Petree.Katlyn Williams is a current student of CVCC. Spring is her last semester, and she plans to transfer to a four-year university to get her Bachelor's in Digital Marketing and a Minor in Hospitality and Tourism. Williams enjoys all things nature and travel and even getting into scenic photography. She believes in making the most of the opportunities and looks forward to her journey here at NextHome Blue Skies!Alexander Tester served in the United States Marine Corps and learned that attention to detail is necessary; each client receives that from him. As a full-time, professional real estate agent, he prides himself on offering superior personal service before, during, and after your transaction. He serves Catawba County and all surrounding counties. Tester works with buyers and sellers and puts their needs before his. Contact Alexander Tester at ... or 828.514.3342.Becky Petree has been in real estate since 2003. She has been licensed in several states because her husband was in the military. As a full-time, professional real estate agent, she prides herself on offering superior personal service throughout your transaction. Petree's knowledge, commitment, honesty, expertise, and professionalism are the cornerstone of her business. She graduated from Catawba Valley Community College in 2021 with an Associate's in Business Entrepreneurship.She takes learning about her career seriously. Petree has received the following National Association of Realtors Designations and Certifications: At Home With Diversity Certificate (AHWD), Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource Certification (SFR), Military Relocation Professional (MPR), E-Pro, Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) and Realtors Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) to help better serve her clients. Petree is also a NAR Designations Certified Instructor and part of the Veterans Real Estate Benefits Program (VREB). VREB treats Active Duty Military, Veterans, and Spouses of fallen Veterans with the highest level of care. Not only do we simplify the home buying and selling process, but we also provide an industry-leading rewards benefit after closing.Contact Becky Petree at ... or 828.979.2584.NextHome Blue Skies is located in Hickory, North Carolina, and provides professional real estate services to our clients. We serve Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, Alexander, Iredell, and Lincolnton counties. Our goal is to meet the needs of our clients no matter what they are selling or buying. Our clients are first, and we take that very seriously. We also believe in giving back to the community and are honored to be a Veteran Owned Real Estate company. Let us help earn your trust, business, and, most importantly, friendship. Please only make another move after contacting NextHome Blue Skies. We guarantee you will see the difference in quality service.We look forward to working with you! Contact us at nexthomeblueskies or 828.330.6088NextHome Blue Skies also has openings for North Carolina Real Estate Brokers. To find out more, visit yournextfirm.

Other