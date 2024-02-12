Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Massage Device (LJD-268)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have chronic back pain and needed a better massage system to provide some relief," said an inventor, from Jamaica Queens, N.Y., "so I invented ESTELLA'S SIMPLE HOT & COLD DEEP MASSAGE THERAPY SYSTEM. My design can be used to ease pain in the back, legs, arms, shoulders, neck and other areas. It enhances relaxation."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved massage device. It enables the user to easily massage and apply hot/cold therapy at will. As a result, it helps relieve muscle aches and pains and it offers an alternative to traditional massagers. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to use. The therapeutic design is ideal for individuals who suffer from body aches and pains. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LJD-268, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp