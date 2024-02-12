PLM Fleet Wins The New Jersey 2024 Top Workplaces Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, the nation's largest company dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management of refrigerated trailers , has earned the New Jersey Top Workplace Award for 2024. PLM is honored to win this award for the fifth consecutive year.

PLM Fleet wins the 2024 NJ Top Workplaces award for the fifth consecutive year.

The award is based on anonymous surveys sent to all employees to determine a company's commitment to their staff, customers, and mission. Administered by a third party, the employee feedback measures culture drivers and engagement critical to the success of any organization. The results reflect employees' satisfaction with their employer.

"Celebrating this prestigious award is not just about the recognition of our company, but a testament to the extraordinary dedication and passion exhibited by our exceptional team," said Keith Shipp, President and CEO. "I am immensely proud of each and every one of our employees whose unwavering commitment and innovative spirit have made this achievement possible. This accolade is a reflection of their hard work, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence."

As an innovator in refrigerated fleet management , PLM launched the PLMServiceCodeTM, a QR code on all PLM trailers where customers can request and monitor service requests and track repairs to completion. PLM is a leader in zero emission fleet management, supporting customers along the path from infrastructure assessments and installation, to obtaining grant and voucher funding. Lastly, the company has recently introduced PLM TrustLinkTM, a software solution enabling customers to track and trace food products in real time.

Founded in 1972, PLM has the nation's largest selection of refrigerated equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, or electric-only equipment, including versatile liftgate options. With over 14,000 units, PLM Fleet has a network of 32 branches in all the key markets nationwide.



PLM Fleet is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has the largest assortment of refrigerated trailers in the U.S.

to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

Linda Hadley

PLM Fleet

862-229-6502

[email protected]

plmfleet

