ARROWHEAD LUXURY CARS CELEBRATES THE SEASON OF GIVING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local dealerships Arrowhead BMW, Volvo Cars Arrowhead, and Jaguar Land Rover Arrowhead celebrated the Season of Giving by joining together with the Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (H.E.L.P.) to provide support and comfort to homeless families in the community.

In addition to donating a vehicle to H.E.L.P. to provide to a family in need, the dealerships hosted a toy drive and Adopt a Family campaign October through December. On the evening of December 1st, Arrowhead presented H.E.L.P. with the toys they had collected at an event held at Arrowhead BMW and surprised a local family with the vehicle donation. The toys were personally delivered to local families by Santa just before Christmas. The vehicle donation was provided to a family selected by H.E.L.P. based on their current family situation and how reliable transportation could positively improve their lives.

This is the third year Arrowhead has worked with H.E.L.P. to host the Season of Giving. The toys collected benefit children from newborn to 18 years of age. The Adopt-A-Family program goes a step further and allows community members to play an even larger role by helping meet an entire family's needs.

H.E.L.P. was established by Dawn Marie and Michael Rapaport in 2012. Its mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing support, immediate aide, and comfort to at risk, displaced and homeless children in the community. Their vision is to help restore dignity and provide hope to homeless families and individuals.

A premier Arizona luxury car dealer, Arrowhead Luxury Cars makes the car-buying process simple. Choose from more than 800 of the most respected, safest and recognized luxury brands, along with competitively priced certified and pre-owned vehicles. It's simple to see the entire selection and explore payments online from anywhere.

Arrowhead Luxury Cars is located at 19250 AZ-101 Loop, Glendale, AZ 85308. For more information, please contact Dalaine Whitlock at [email protected]

Contact: DALAINE WHITLOCK

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Arrowhead Luxury Cars