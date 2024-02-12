Global Home Improvement Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Home Improvement Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Home Improvement Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Home Improvement Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the home improvement services market size is predicted to reach $450.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the home improvement services market is due to Increasing demand for remodeling homes. North America region is expected to hold the largest home improvement services market share. Major players in the home improvement services market include The Home Depot Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Lennar Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, PulteGroup Inc.

Home Improvement Services Market Segments

By Type: Kitchen Renovation and Addition, Bathroom Renovation and Addition, Exterior and Interior Replacements, System Upgrades, Other Types

By City Type: Metro Cities, Other Non-Metro Cities and Towns

By Buyers Age: Under 35, 35-54, 55-64, Above 65

By Geography: The global home improvement services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

sample_request?id=8781&type=smp

Home improvement services refer to the activities that involve remodeling, restoring, and renovating residential structures. They include remodeling, enhancing, modifying, and tearing down portions of residential or non-commercial properties, as well as fixing and altering existing structures.

Read More On The Home Improvement Services Global Market Report At:

report/home-improvement-services-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Home Improvement Services Market Characteristics

3. Home Improvement Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Home Improvement Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Home Improvement Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Home Improvement Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Home Improvement Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Freezers Global Market Report 2024

report/home-freezers-global-market-report

Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 report/home-healthcare-global-market-report

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2024 report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Vegan Protein Powder Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027