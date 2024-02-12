(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Andrew Hong, CEO of Ascentium

Ascentium Corporate Logo

U.S. Navy Taps Ascentium for Multi-Million Dollar Automation & Advanced Analytics Contract

- Andrew HongFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascentium , a leading-edge provider of analytics and technology solutions and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), today announced that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Navy to deliver the Automated Information Datacenter Analytics platform (AIDAN), an automation and analytics solution that significantly reduces the administrative burden required to maintain the Navy's Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) system.This contract expands Ascentium's collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) to provide systems engineering, technical, and management support services. Ascentium will develop, sustain, deploy, and modernize the Orchestration/Dashboard capabilities for surface and submarine automated infrastructure network operations. This includes automating the execution, logging, and reporting of shipboard Maintenance Requirement Cards (MRCs), which track and manage maintenance tasks across the CANES network infrastructure.Andrew Hong, President of Ascentium, stated,“We are excited to continue our work with NIWC Atlantic to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of CANES operations. We are honored to leverage our advanced Agile Analytics methodology to enable the U.S. Navy to deliver rapid, incremental solutions.”Ascentium has a proven track record of providing innovative analytics and technology solutions to the U.S. government. The company's expertise includes data architecture, governance, visualization, orchestration, Natural Language Processing, process automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Hong added,“Our analytics solutions help the U.S. government make better decisions, improve efficiency, and enhance overall mission success.About AscentiumAscentium is a leading-edge innovator and SDVOSB that provides mission-critical data analytic solutions to lead digital transformations and streamline data-driven decision-makers in government through Advanced Analytics, Process Automation, Data Architecture, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) that accelerate better decisions, improve efficiency, and enhance overall mission success.

