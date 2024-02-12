NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Pawan Dhir, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,600 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company (" Ordinary Shares ")
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Pawan Dhir
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 15.87633 pence per share
Volume(s)1,600
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 1,600
- Price GBP 15.87633 pence per share
- Principal Amount GBP 25,402.128
Date of the transaction
12 February 2024
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
