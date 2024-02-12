Dr. Sarah Girardi, MD, FACS And Dr. Toby Handler, MD, FACS Are Named“Best Doctor” By The Women's Choice Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Sarah GirardiLAKE SUCCESS, NY, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sarah Girardi, MD, FACS, and Toby Handler, MD, FACS, Board-Certified Urologists at Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics located in Lake Success, NY are among the first doctors in America to receive the esteemed "Best Doctor" designation from the Women's Choice Award. The Women's Choice Award is a symbol of excellence presented as an acknowledgment of outstanding patient experience. This recognition results from a stringent and in-depth evaluation process, including objective criteria such as certifications, credentials, years of experience, medical licensure, and background checks. Additionally, the process involves a thorough analysis of patient reviews from diverse sources, ensuring a minimum of 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.Dr. Sarah Girardi and Dr. Toby Handler have earned the 2023 Women's Choice Award for their unwavering commitment to patient care. They both bring more than two decades of experience and are passionate about enhancing patients' lives by providing compassionate care in a safe, non-judgmental environment. These physicians treat very sensitive, personal issues that many patients are sometimes uncomfortable to address.With more than 25 years in practice, Dr. Sarah Girardi, focuses on sexual health in men and women, introducing advanced therapies using evidence-based and holistic approaches. Dr. Girardi expressed her gratitude, stating, "Being recognized with the Women's Choice Award is a testament to our successful efforts addressing sexual health and wellness. This award reaffirms our dedication to providing compassionate and effective care to our patients."Dr. Toby Handler, Director of Female Urology at Winthrop University Hospital, specializes in female incontinence and pelvic floor reconstruction. With over 20 years of experience, she has recently emphasized female sexual health and treatments for vaginal pain and dysfunction. Dr. Handler shared, "Having the opportunity to improve patients' quality of life is deeply rewarding. It is an honor to receive the Women's Choice Award while doing work that is so rewarding and has made a difference in the lives of many.”Both Tideline Center for Health and Aesthetics physicians offer comprehensive treatments for sexual dysfunction , as well as personalized rejuvenation and aesthetic procedures. Their commitment to patient wellness and satisfaction aligns seamlessly with the values of the Women's Choice Award.The Women's Choice Award has been a trusted source for identifying the Best HospitalsTM for over a decade, acknowledging institutions based on clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and accreditations. The Women's Choice Award Best DoctorsTM recognizes doctors committed to the highest level of care.About Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics:Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is committed to delivering exceptional healthcare and aesthetic services. With a focus on innovation and patient-centric care, Tideline strives to empower individuals on their journey towards optimal well-being. Visit to learn more about Drs. Sarah Girardi and Toby Handler and the services provided at this facility.

