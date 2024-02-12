Brian Gibbs Joins Zoomrx As Principal Of Commercial Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global life sciences consulting firm ZoomRx announces that Brian Gibbs, Ph.D. has today joined the company as Principal of Commercial Analytics. The hire follows significant recent investment in ZoomRx's Commercial Analytics capabilities and reinforces ZoomRx's commitment to providing unparalleled and comprehensive strategic consulting services to its life sciences partners across functional areas and brand development lifecycles.

Brian joins ZoomRx with two decades of experience in biopharma Commercial Analytics consulting, including previous leadership positions at Axtria, Symphony Health Solutions, Clearview Healthcare Partners, and IQVIA. He has focused on leveraging machine learning on all available data assets to design and optimize all aspects of BioPharma efforts to drive patients to appropriate therapies that improve their health outcomes. He has a proven record of delivering innovative, high-impact commercial sales and marketing solutions at top life sciences companies, having worked with over 100 brands at all phases of the commercialization life cycle.

Brian has deep expertise in uncovering actionable insights via advanced data science and machine learning techniques, leveraging a variety of data sources including retail prescription, claims, EHR, patient hub/specialty pharmacy, social media, formulary intelligence, laboratory, social media, and primary research data assets. Insights have frequently been combined with technology for implementation and continuous evaluation and calibration for optimal top and bottom-line impacts.

Brian is also an industry thought leader with regular publications and conference presentations at top industry conferences such as PMSA.

“We are delighted to welcome Brian to ZoomRx as the leader of our rapidly expanding Commercial Analytics practice,” says ZoomRx co-founder and co-CEO, Sriram Subramanian.“Combined with our industry-leading primary market research offerings, ZoomRx's enhanced Commercial Analytics capabilities will enable our life sciences clients to move quickly from complexity to clarity, increasing brand performance and maximizing patient impact. With his deep experience and track record of success, Brian is the ideal person to develop ZoomRx's Commercial Analytics practice into an industry leader by bringing fresh solutions to ZoomRx's client base of over 100 global life sciences companies.”

“Very few of the most challenging client problems can be well-addressed solely with primary or secondary data assets – most will require integration,” says Brian Gibbs.“I believe that consultancies with deep therapeutic domain expertise, primary research excellence, and expertise integrating primary and secondary data assets via advanced machine learning and AI techniques are best positioned to help life sciences clients maximize their impact on patient outcomes and in-market brand performance. I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and to help build the burgeoning Commercial Analytics practice at ZoomRx.”

ZoomRx is a leading life science provider of customer engagement solutions relied on by over 100 global life sciences companies. Our technology and expertise enable our clients to better serve healthcare providers, patients, and other key stakeholders. Through the creative application of proprietary technologies, exclusive HCP and patient panels, and expert consulting team, ZoomRx provides valuable insights and answers that enable its clients to develop and disseminate life-changing and life-saving therapies, optimize the effectiveness of their customer engagement campaigns, and drive robust growth.

