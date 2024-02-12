Flau'jae Johnson And Gordon Mckernan Launch“Get Gordon” Rap Music Video In Super Bowl Commercial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon McKernan features Flau'jae Johnson's“Get Gordon” rap in Super Bowl commercial.

Gordon McKernan features Flau'jae Johnson's“Get Gordon” rap in Super Bowl commercial.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and Flau'jae Johnson join forces for a fresh twist on the“Get Gordon” jingle. Flau'jae, a sophomore guard with the LSU Women's Basketball team and a rising star in the music industry, performed the“Get Gordon” rap she wrote for McKernan in an upbeat Super Bowl commercial .“When I heard Flau'jae's 'Get Gordon' rap, I knew we had to take it to the big screen. Our marketing team collaborated with Flau'jae to create this music video, and the final product wowed us all,” said McKernan.Johnson is mostly recognized for her finesse on the hardwood, helping bring the Lady Tigers back on the national map in just two years with the program. However, if you follow her career, you know that she is also a recording hip-hop artist with a passion for rapping.“I'm continually amazed by Flau'jae's talent and seeing her shine on such a big stage like this is awesome,” McKernan said.“We're proud to work with someone who represents our firm so well and look forward to more exciting projects in the future.”Johnson signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with McKernan in February 2023, enabling the student-athlete to her leverage her brand beyond the basketball court and pursue other passions. Together, they have collaborated on various projects where Johnson promotes Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys while showcasing her love for basketball and music.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Chloe Martin

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

+1 225-228-2910

email us here