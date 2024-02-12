Symphonic Unveils Suite Of Tools Revolutionizing Catalog Transfer, Recoupments, Royalty Transparency, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Symphonic Distribution logo

Symphonic's new listening pages in their management system RoSaWay photo credit: AUDREY + WANDY

Symphonic's new listening pages in their management system RoSaWay photo credit: AUDREY + WANDY

Tools Include Transfer Track, SplitShare, Enhanced Recoupments, and Marketing Drivers

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has announced the rollout of four revolutionary tools: Transfer Track, SplitShare, Enhanced Recoupments, and new Marketing Drivers process. These four new tools represent a significant step forward in music distribution, promotion, and royalty transparency for Symphonic clients, enabling them to operate with higher efficiency and integrity, save time, more easily manage their finances, and more.“We don't use the word revolutionary lightly, but that's what we believe these new tools really represent for our users at Symphonic,” said Jorge Brea, CEO at Symphonic.“These tools are built on unique approaches to solving common music industry problems that unlock powerful new abilities and make them more accessible to everyone. This highlights our continued mission to enable independent artists and labels to bring their music and message to the market, while being able to utilize the most state-of-the-art tools the music industry has to offer.”Starting with Symphonic's patented Transfer Track, this tool allows clients to transfer their existing music catalog to Symphonic using just the link to their artist page on Spotify. This enables quick and efficient distributor switching for music labels, reducing the time and effort associated with music metadata re-entry and significantly lowering the barriers to change. TransferTrack also preserves playlist placements and stream history, consolidates catalogs for independent artists, maintains the consistency and integrity of metadata, including for re-releases, and consolidates analytics. All combined, Transfer Track enables clients to have one single platform for monitoring and strategic planning for their music.Symphonic's new Recoupments tool streamlines financial recoupments across various scenarios, serving the needs of artists, labels, and production teams. The tool caters to a variety of financial arrangements in which expenses or advances need to be recouped. Sypmohonic's Recoupments feature walks users through these often complicated scenarios, demystifying the process with no need for labor-intensive manual calculations to determine artist balances and payouts. The interface clearly defines who will pay back an expense and for what release. Automating the recoupment processes allow artists and labels to focus more on creativity and production instead of financial administration.SplitShare offers unparalleled transparency and control in the management of royalty splits, empowering music creators and rights holders with tools that go well beyond a simple Excel spreadsheet. SplitShare offers the ability to provide detailed visibility of royalty percentages to collaborators, and is designed to streamline the royalty distribution process, making it more transparent and efficient for all parties involved. Through the tool, collaborators have access to their own, free Symphonic account where they can see analytics data to monitor performance of the music and independently verify that their royalties reflect the agreed-upon track percentages. This eliminates the need for distributing and maintaining complex spreadsheets. All parties also have free and easy access to royalty information via their Symphonic account, reducing confusion and the need for countless emails or phone calls.Lastly, Symphonic has made new updates to their Marketing Drivers process, better aligning the collection of clients' marketing and promotional details with the initial set-up of their releases in the Symphonic MS. The unique story, paired with the artists' plans for digital advertising, touring, social campaigns, videos, and the like, help Symphonic's Marketing team seek out features and editorial playlisting for releases by creating a meaningful and impactful“Elevator Pitch.” And now, clients only have to enter this information once for each release. These tactics and spotlights become critical differentiators for their music, rather than an afterthought.Symphonic's newly announced tools join their already game-changing set of features available to clients, including streaming and user-generated content (UGC) analytics, catalog management, video distribution, fingerprinting services, YouTube Rights and content ID management, neighbouring rights, marketing, royalty advances, physical distribution, sync licensing, mixing and mastering, and more. In addition, users can take advantage of Symphonic's Spotify Discovery Mode tool, which in their year-long beta test, saw a 235% lift in radio and autoplay streams for enrolled tracks.Those who would like to see Symphonic's tools in action are invited to join their free virtual Tech Town Hall on February 22nd at 12:00 PM EST. To register, visitAbout SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be“by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic's current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi'erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.

Laurie Jakobsen

Jaybird Communications

+15624727993 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

TikTok

YouTube