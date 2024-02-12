BJP, AAP Both Failed To Keep Their Promises To Farmers: Bajwa

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 12 (IANS) Slamming the BJP-led Union government for its failure to fulfill its promise to provide a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee to the farmers, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also reneged from his promises made to farmers at several occasions.

"Punjab CM is now attempting to intermediate in the meetings between the representatives of the BJP-led Union government and farmers' unions. However, he himself let down the farmers of Punjab on numerous occasions. The flood-affected farmers have not yet been compensated by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, even though the CM used to say that he would provide compensation for hens also," he said in a statement.

Bajwa said when the CM was attempting to resolve the issues between farmers and the Centre, the police resorted to a baton charge at the activists of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha at Sangrur, "which showed CM's insensitivity towards the struggling people".

Congress leader Bajwa said AAP failed terribly to ensure the MSP on moong crops in the state.

Farmers didn't even get the cash incentives to manage paddy stubble and compensation for adopting the DSR technique to sow paddy.

Bajwa said that on the one hand, the BJP government bestowed Bharat Ratna to renowned agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan and on the other hand his recommendations about MSP, including C2+50 per cent, formula has been disregarded completely and this "shows the hypocrisy of the BJP-led union government".

"It is highly deplorable the BJP-led Haryana government has sealed the border with Punjab. To hold protest demonstrations is a democratic right of the citizens of this country that cannot be suppressed this way," Bajwa added.

--IANS

vg/vd