BJP Announces Madan Rathore, Chunnilal Garasia As RS Candidates From Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) The BJP on Monday announced two-time MLA Madan Rathore and Chunnilal Garasia as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

The ruling party has tried to woo the OBC and tribal voters with the decision.

Rathore, who hails from Sumerpur in Pali district, is a prominent OBC face, while Garasia has a good hold among the tribal voters.

According to numerical strength, out of three Rajya Sabha seats which are going for polls, the BJP is certain to win two and Congress one. Two of the seats were held by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose tenures are ending, while the third was held by state minister Kirodilal Meena, who resigned after winning the Assembly polls and he has resigned from RS membership.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan and 6 seats are with the Congress, three with the BJP, while one is vacant.

The last date for nomination filing is February 15, and scrutiny will take place on February 16. Voting will take place on February 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be followed by counting of votes from 5 p.m.

--IANS

arc/vd