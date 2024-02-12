Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Cleaner For Copper Pipes & Fittings (LGT-429)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for plumbers,

HVAC installers, and others to clean copper pipes and fittings," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the P D F COPPER PIPE & FITTING CLEANER. My design would reduce wrist fatigue and it would help prevent inadvertent abrasions and cuts from sharp wire brushes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of cleaning copper pipes and fittings prior to soldering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to set down tools or reposition them when cleaning multiple fittings. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces the risk of hand cuts and wrist pain. The invention features a practical and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers,

HVAC installers, welders/solderers, fire sprinkler installers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LGT-429, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

