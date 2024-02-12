Sigma Defense Systems Launches Sigma Software Studio - A New Devsecops Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PERRY, Ga., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sigma Defense Systems is proud to announce the launch of Sigma Software Studio, a cutting-edge DevSecOps platform poised to revolutionize software development for the DoD and government agencies.

Rooted in Sigma's collaboration with PEO Digital and Black Pearl, Sigma Software Studio, is a DevSecOps platform designed for transformation and software modernization across the Department of the Navy. The platform has been accredited with Authority to Operate (ATO) by the U.S. Navy and USMC.

Sigma Defense Systems announces the launch of Sigma Software Studio, a DevSecOps platform for government and DoD.

Sigma Software Studio, represents a new approach to software development, enabling rapid and secure stand-up of software factories with reduced cost and complexity compared to traditional methods. By providing a proven, secure DevSecOps platform that unifies and streamlines software development processes, Sigma Software Studio, accelerates the deployment of software applications and significantly lowers costs compared to traditional DIY approaches. This approach allows mission owners to focus their resources on determining how DevSecOps best serves their mission rather than on infrastructure concerns.

"I am very excited about the release of Sigma Software Studio," said Sigma Defense CEO, Matt Jones. "Working alongside the U.S. Navy, our team developed an industry leading DevSecOps platform that has had tremendous success and achieved ATO by the Navy and Marines Corps. We are now able to deliver that capability to a broader community."

Benefits of Sigma Software Studio Include:



Proven Platform : Backed by Sigma's long and successful track record of delivering DevSecOps capabilities to the Department of Defense.

DevSecOps-as-a-Service : Reduce or eliminate upfront capital investment in hardware and software, accelerates speed to value from months to days, and allows organizations to focus on their mission of software development.

Tool Flexibility: Enables developers to bring in their own tools to support their pipelines.

Accreditation: The only commercial offering accredited at IL2/IL4/IL5 security levels, with IL6 accreditation forthcoming. Dynamic Platform: Constantly evolving to support new tools as they become available.

Sigma Software Studio represents a major step forward in DevSecOps capabilities, offering unmatched flexibility, security, and efficiency for software development within the Department of the Navy and beyond.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both

CONUS and OCONUS.

