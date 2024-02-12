Zendesk Completes Acquisition Of Klaus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CX leader accelerates growth in workforce engagement management (WEM) and adds AI-powered quality assurance (QA) to help companies deliver intelligent customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendesk today announced it completed its acquisition of Klaus, the industry leading AI-powered quality management platform . The acquisition of Klaus is the latest addition to the company's existing WEM solutions which includes Tymeshift, a modern workforce management tool built exclusively for Zendesk.

"Workforce engagement management is key to not only meeting, but exceeding customer expectations. A traditional satisfaction score won't tell you everything you need to know. It won't tell you where there are gaps in your service, or where there are opportunities for coaching and additional training for your support teams," said Adrian McDermott, chief technology officer, Zendesk. "With Klaus as part of our WEM portfolio, we can empower businesses with the best AI-powered automated quality assurance in the market. By automatically assessing support using AI to pinpoint and fix gaps, AutoQA gives businesses 100 percent coverage of their customer conversations and a clear view of opportunities to improve, while removing the burden of manual review."

"As AI drives up the speed and frequency of customer engagement, only AI-powered QA can help companies keep up with rising customer expectations," said Kair Käsper, co-founder of Klaus. "While most QA software can only score up to 5 percent of CX interactions, Klaus automates QA across 100 percent of customer support interactions. It uses AI to identify patterns, predict issues and suggest solutions making it a vital tool that improves service quality, enriches the customer experience, and ultimately enhances the reputation and success of the organization."

With digital agents resolving more service inquiries without human interaction, having a QA solution that analyzes both human and digital agent performance is crucial to maintaining quality control and providing best-in-class customer service. Klaus pinpoints conversations with positive or negative sentiment, identifies outliers, churn risk, escalations and follow-ups across all conversations – even those done by outsourced teams. It spots knowledge gaps and coaching opportunities that can be used to improve agent performance and productivity, all of which results in higher customer satisfaction.

"We've been working with Zendesk for over eight years and Klaus for almost two years, so this acquisition is an exciting step towards creating an evermore streamlined process for our internal quality assessment," said Sophie Elgar, training and quality manager, Liberty London. "As a luxury brand, we aim to provide exceptional service and our partnership with Zendesk helps us achieve that."

"Zendesk with Klaus demonstrates a unique ability to automatically provide quality assurance at all times," said Daniel Newman, CEO, The Futurum Group. "Used this way, companies can identify not only the areas where CX teams should improve, but also areas where a business is lacking structured processes. This brings huge opportunities to customers of all sizes."

About Zendesk

Zendesk is on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies and customers to create connections. Our customer experience software unlocks the power of billions of interactions, enabling businesses to build rich, meaningful relationships with their customers. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark and today operates in more than 20 countries around the world.

