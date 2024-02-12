Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Television Set With Voice Control (LGT-511)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an innovative TV set or other electronics with a built-in voice command system," said one of two inventors, from

Henderson, Nev., "so we invented the CLEAR VOICE. Our design would be more convenient with no remotes to lose or batteries to wear out."

The invention provides a built-in voice remote control system for televisions and other home electronic entertainment devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a handheld remote control. As a result, it increases convenience. It also could minimize the amount of circuitry changes needed. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-LGT-511, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp