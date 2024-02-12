Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming April 8, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or the“Company”) (NYSE: NYCB ) securities between March 1, 2023 and January 30, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your NYCB investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at ... to learn more about your rights.

On March 20, 2023, the Company's entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement to acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. (“Signature”).

On January 31, 2024, before the market opened, NYCB announced its fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results. The Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $252 million due to“a $552 million provision for loan losses,” which was“primarily attributable to higher net charge-offs” and“a significant increase in the ACL [allowance for credit losses]” coverage ratio. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it would cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per common share. The Company further explained that these actions were“necessary enhancements” after NYCB“crossed th[e] important threshold [of becoming a $100 billion bank] sooner than anticipated as a result of the Signature transaction.” Crossing this $100 billion threshold subjected NYCB to enhanced banking standards and requirements.

On this news, NYCB's stock price fell $3.90, or 37.57%, to close at $6.47 per share on January 31, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing higher net charge-offs and deterioration in its office portfolio; (2) that, as a result, NYCB was reasonably likely to incur higher loan losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing and NYCB's status as Category IV bank, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its allowance for credit losses; (4) that the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; (5) that, to preserve capital, the Company would reduce quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NYCB securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 8, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to ... , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

...

