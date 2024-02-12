Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming March 5, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT ) securities between March 9, 2023 and November 8, 2023 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Assertio investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at ... to learn more about your rights.

On August 3, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Zydus Lifesciences Limited (“Zydus”) approval and 180-day Competitive Generic Therapies exclusivity to market its generic version of Assertio's Indocin Suppositories. Following the FDA's decision, Assertio withdrew its 2023 financial outlook. On this news, Assertio's stock price fell $2.44, or 45.6%, to close at $2.91 per share on August 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 8, 2023, Assertio released its third quarter 2023 financial results, reporting non-GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.01, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $35.63 million, missing consensus estimates by $14.8 million. Additionally, the Company stated that it was“learning” that“certain aspects” of its July 2023 acquisition of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.“may not be everything [it] initially expected.” On this news, Assertio's stock price fell $0.92, or 43.2%, to close at $1.21 per share on November 9, 2023.

Then, on January 3, 2024, Assertio announced that its CEO was stepping down from his role at the Company. On this news, Assertio's stock price fell $0.12, or 11%, to close at $1.01 per share on January 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's reliance on Indocin products to boost its net income was unsustainable given the risk of generic competition; (2) the Spectrum Acquisition was less valuable than Assertio had represented to investors; (3) accordingly, Assertio had overstated the positive impact the sale of Indocin products and the Spectrum Acquisition were likely to have on the Company's profitability; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

