Hermès International: Shares And Voting Rights As Of 31St January 2024


2/12/2024 12:16:13 PM

Paris, February 12, 2024

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15 th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.


Date Total number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock) Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meetings) Publications
31 January 2024 105 569 412 179 317 315 178 478 373 12 February 2024
31 December 2023 105 569 412 179 317 667 178 478 552 15 January 2024
30 November 2023 105 569 412 179 365 859 178 526 892 11 December 2023
31 October 2023 105 569 412 179 368 728 178 528 399 13 November 2023
30 September 2023 105 569 412 179 371 032 178 566 482 9 october 2023
31 August 2023 105 569 412 179 372 531 178 582 188 8 September 2023
31 July 2023 105 569 412 179 374 728 178 612 915 14 August 2023
30 June 2023 105 569 412 179 404 568 178 374 304 11 July 2023
31 May 2023 105 569 412 179 265 655 178 234 253 12 June 2023
30 April 2023 105 569 412 179 257 164 178 227 078 12 May 2023
31 March 2023 105 569 412 179 245 726 178 216 740 12 April 2023
28 February 2023 105 569 412 179 250 895 178 220 609 7 March 2023
31 January 2023 105 569 412 179 465 678 178 435 969 9 February 2023
31 December 2022 105 569 412 179 473 191 178 439 566 9 January 2023
30 November 2022 105 569 412 179 476 149 178 444 616 8 December 2022
31 October 2022 105 569 412 179 635 081 178 601 374 8 November 2022
30 September 2022 105 569 412 179 638 491 178 603 984 10 October 2022
31 August 2022 105 569 412 179 590 290 178 558 611 7 September 2022
31 July 2022 105 569 412 179 595 222 178 565 040 8 August 2022
30 June 2022 105 569 412 179 596 141 178 562 998 11 July 2022
31 May 2022 105 569 412 179 733 416 178 731 339 9 June 2022
30 April 2022 105 569 412 179 560 530 178 564 101 13 May 2022
31 March 2022 105 569 412 179 500 755 178 522 356 12 April 2022
28 February 2022 105 569 412 179 387 343 178 461 509 8 March 2022
31 January 2022 105 569 412 179 184 927 178 259 846 9 February 2022
31 December 2021 105 569 412 178 683 225 177 758 072 14 January 2022
30 November 2021 105 569 412 178 505 675 177 580 357 9 December 2021
31 October 2021 105 569 412 178 448 082 177 522 540 15 November 2021
30 September 2021 105 569 412 178 458 401 177 532 690 14 October 2021
31 August 2021 105 569 412 178 464 579 177 539 209 10 September 2021
31 July 2021 105 569 412 178 454 611 177 529 216 11 August 2021
30 June 2021 105 569 412 178 345 740 177 419 971 12 July 2021
31 May 2021 105 569 412 178 123 575 177 106 081 21 June 2021
30 April 2021 105 569 412 177 825 777 176 862 580 11 May 2021
31 March 2021 105 569 412 177 789 001 176 825 696 13 April 2021
28 February 2021 105 569 412 177 738 640 176 775 017 9 March 2021
31 January 2021 105 569 412 177 732 981 176 765 838 8 February 2021
31 December 2020 105 569 412 177 762 999 176 796 206 8 January 2021
30 November 2020 105 569 412 177 793 683 176 825 376 8 December 2020
31 October 2020 105 569 412 177 797 393 176 831 125 12 November 2020
30 September 2020 105 569 412 177 657 510 176 688 492 8 October 2020
31 August 2020 105 569 412 177 660 861 176 692 226 10 September 2020
31 July 2020 105 569 412 177 663 549 176 691 790 11 August 2020
30 June 2020 105 569 412 177 663 663 176 694 899 11 July 2020
31 May 2020 105 569 412 177 671 725 176 298 189 11 June 2020
30 April 2020 105 569 412 177 371 899 175 988 012 12 May 2020
31 March 2020 105 569 412 177 385 889 176 004 131 14 April 2020
29 February 2020 105 569 412 178 148 779 176 773 175 9 March 2020
31 January 2020 105 569 412 178 118 639 176 749 291 14 February 2020
31 December 2019 105 569 412 178 108 521 176 746 892 14 January 2020

