Vastned Belgium: Strong Operational Results In A Volatile Market Environment With Rising Interest Rates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . EPRA earnings of € 2.81 per share for financial year 2023, compared to € 2.59 per share for the previous financial year.
. Refinancing of the existing credit lines was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
. Almost fully let portfolio (occupancy rate of 99.9%) underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.
. A low debt ratio of 25.3% provides solid protection.
. € 32.2 million of unused credit facilities available.
. Stable value of the real estate portfolio (-0.4%) compared to the previous financial year.
. Proposed gross dividend of € 2.30 per share for financial year 2023 (previous financial year: € 2.25 per share). This corresponds to a gross dividend yield of 7.5% based on the 31 December 2023 closing price of € 30.80 per share.
