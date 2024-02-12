The Miss USA And Miss Teen USA Pageant Will Return Home To California In 2024 At Host Hotel Biltmore Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The landmark hotel known as the epicenter of the renowned Hollywood era will play host to Miss USA and Miss Teen USA delegates this summer.

- Jimmy Wu, General Manager & Owner's RepresentativeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miss USA will return to Los Angeles for the first time since 2007, and this time the host hotel will be the historic Biltmore Los Angeles of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. The Miss USA & Miss Teen USA pageants will take place in Los Angeles from July 27 to August 4, 2024. During this time, 51 Miss division delegates and 51 Teen division delegates will gather to crown the 2024 winners.“The Miss USA Organization is delighted to announce its return to California, where it all began,” says Laylah Rose, President and CEO of the Miss USA Organization.“Our Miss USA delegates will be hosted at The Biltmore, and we couldn't be more excited. We are so happy to partner with the hotel to celebrate its centennial anniversary. The Biltmore's rich history and luxurious ambiance make it an exceptional setting for this momentous occasion. We are honored to bring Miss USA back home, to this iconic landmark and world-class destination!"The first Miss USA pageant was held in 1952 in Long Beach, making the return to Los Angeles a notable one. This year also marks a century of elegance and history for Biltmore Los Angeles, a dazzling fixture and a backdrop for countless movies including "Ghostbusters” and "Cruel Intentions," and special events like the Oscars."Being selected to host the 2024 Miss USA Pageant in the centennial year of The Biltmore Los Angeles is an unparalleled privilege," stated Jimmy Wu, General Manager & Owner's Representative. "We hold in high regard the organization's commitment to promoting diversity and the empowerment of women globally. The distinguished architecture of our hotel is a homage to the grandeur of its time, providing an unforgettable setting for this legendary pageant."About The Biltmore Los AngelesThe Biltmore Los Angeles, having recently added the 'Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument' accolade to its mantle, is the grand dame of downtown and this district's most historic hotel. The beaux-arts institution has impressed guests and locals since the glory days of Old Hollywood, entertaining a galaxy of stars, dignitaries, and presidents from around the world. Having played host to a golden-era prohibition nightclub, numerous Academy Awards ceremonies, and feature film sets throughout the years – you'll wish these gilt walls and painted ceilings could talk. The three ornate towers stretch above the ballrooms below, giving guests a view of the stunning Pershing Square. And with the booming arts and cultural scene of downtown Los Angeles just outside, you can easily explore and discover the true spirit of Tinseltown. Take your pick from their variety of restaurants and bars or take a cooling dip in the indoor pool that still features the original brass railings and ornate blue tiling from the Roaring Twenties. It's time to visit LA in true Hollywood style. Visit the hotel website for more information.About Millennium Hotels and ResortsMillennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations. It has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Occupying the best locations in gateway cities around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global property company City Developments Limited, and a member of the Hong Leong Group. Visit for more information.About Miss USAMiss USA is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant. For over 70 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry, providing women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills. We believe in the power of women to make a difference in the world, and Miss USA is proud to have crowned some of the most successful and influential women in the world. The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and has varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world. The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things, and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so. Visit the Miss USA website for more information.###For media inquiries, please contact:Annalise DewhurstRegional Marketing Manager, North AmericaMillennium Hotels & Resorts...For Miss USA / Miss Teen USA:...

