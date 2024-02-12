Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market size is predicted to reach $3.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market is due to the increasing prevalence of brain disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market share . Major players in the glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,.

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Segments

.By Treatment: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy, Immunotherapy

.By Drug Class: Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Lomustine, Carmustine Wafers, Other Drug Classes

.By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

.By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

.By Geography: The global glioblastoma multiforme (gbm) treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment refers to the management and care of a patient suffering from glioblastoma multiforme, a kind of brain or spinal cord tumor that grows quickly. Adults with this primary malignant brain tumor have the highest prevalence rate.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Characteristics

3. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Size And Growth

......

27. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

