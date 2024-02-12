Bytebridge Welcomes Todd Rychecky And Marvin Cunanan As VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAYWARD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ByteBridge, a widely trusted IT innovator with expertise spanning data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Rychecky as VP of Sales, Strategic Solutions, and Marvin Cunanan as VP of Sales. With their combined expertise and experience, Todd and Marvin will drive sales growth and further strengthen ByteBridge's position as a global innovative IT solutions provider.

Todd's sales leadership roles at various technology companies have honed his expertise in driving large, complex enterprise transactions. His ability to build and manage high-performance, award-winning sales teams has been a key factor in his success. During his tenure at Opengear, Todd played a crucial role in orchestrating an impressive 15 consecutive years of year-over-year revenue growth. His executive sales leadership skills and expertise in building sales organizations make him a valuable addition to the ByteBridge team.

Todd said,“ByteBridge is focused on delivering client-centric, innovative solutions that help our customers thrive in the marketplace. By leveraging our exceptional talent and strategic partnerships, we will continuously build and develop unique offerings aligned with our clients' priorities and desired business outcomes.”

Marvin Cunanan brings over 10 years of experience in the IT and data center industry, with more than 6 years of supporting global enterprises as well as hyperscale clients. With his vision to bridge solutions for data centers and IT infrastructure globally, Marvin has rich experience and a deep understanding of operating in diverse markets worldwide. His core competencies in delivering services and solutions across various IT disciplines and the ability to understand and drive sales in the domestic and international markets will be instrumental in driving ByteBridge's success.

Marvin expressed his excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to work together with Todd and the team. Creating complete end-to-end services and solutions for our customers is something I have always enjoyed. We recognize a huge potential to establish a worldwide services platform for the IT and data center industry through the advancement of Next-Generation Cybersecurity and Networking, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT."

"Having Todd and Marvin join us is a significant step forward for ByteBridge,” said Vivian Qi, General Manager at ByteBridge.“Their combined expertise and leadership will bring immense value to our sales organization as we continue to deliver IT services and solutions globally. We are confident that their strategic vision and ability to deliver exceptional results will drive sustainable growth and success for ByteBridge.”



With the addition of Todd Rychecky and Marvin Cunanan to the sales leadership team, ByteBridge is well-equipped to expand its customer base, strengthen strategic partnerships, and drive revenue growth worldwide.

About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a widely trusted IT innovator with expertise spanning data centers, enterprise IT, and unified communications. Committed to our vision of "Bridging Visions, Shaping Futures", our mission is to empower every organization to easily access technology globally and achieve more.



