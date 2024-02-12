Gordon Mckernan Unveils Festive Holiday Update To Baton Rouge 3-D Billboard Ahead Of Mardi Gras Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon McKernan updates his Baton Rouge 3-D billboard with a festive Mardi Gras theme to remind drivers to stay cautious during the holiday season.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has once again transformed his iconic Baton Rouge 3-D billboard just in time for the holidays. In a creative and timely update , the larger-than-life foam cutout of McKernan is now adorned with vibrant Mardi Gras beads and a festive mask to capture the spirit of the season.The accompanying billboard to the right of the cutout features a clever twist on the beloved Louisiana phrase, "laissez les bons temps rouler," reading: "Did your Bon Temps Rouler the wrong way?" McKernan repurposed this timeless expression into a thought-provoking message that resonates with the community.As Mardi Gras brings increased traffic and celebration to the streets of Louisiana, McKernan is mindful of the heightened risks of accidents during this time. With this in mind, the updated billboard serves as a reminder to all motorists to exercise caution and responsibility while navigating the roads during the carnival season."Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is committed to promoting safety and raising awareness of the risks associated with holiday celebrations," stated McKernan. "As we celebrate the Mardi Gras season, it's important for all drivers to remain vigilant and prioritize safety on the roads."With a dedication to serving the community and advocating for safer roadways, McKernan hopes that the updated billboard will serve as a powerful reminder of the road dangers associated with Mardi Gras and encourage passersby to be cautious and mindful while behind the wheel.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

