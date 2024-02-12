Florida Rental By Owners (FLARBO) Announces API Integration With Ownerrez

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florida Rental By Owners - FLARBO API Integration with OwnerRez

FLARBO partners with OwnerRez to streamline property management for Florida vacation rentals, enhancing convenience and efficiency, seamlessly.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Rental By Owners (FLARBO) is thrilled to introduce our latest integration with OwnerRez, providing a powerful solution for property managers and owners in Florida. This seamless API integration empowers hosts to effortlessly manage listings, maximize income, and retain their independence. Designed for hosts seeking more bookings without compromise, FLARBO offers a hassle-free platform.FLARBO is designed for hosts who want to maximize their income without compromising independence. Are you ready to boost your bookings and join a community dedicated to personalized attention and targeted marketing? We believe in fostering direct connections between guests and hosts, allowing for a more personalized and cost-effective booking process.Our state-of-the-art integration not only streamlines reservations but also enhances traveler exposure to the unique offerings in Florida's vibrant locales. Join the FLARBO community today, list your property, and become part of our rapidly growing platform with millions of travelers.Features and Advantages:Direct Booking Power: FLARBO empowers hosts to manage their own cancellation and refund policies.Freedom to Choose: Hosts use their preferred payment processors, avoiding OTA traveler service fees offers competitive pricing while maintaining financial control.Personalized Communication: No communication blocks! Hosts can engage with travelers via phone, text or email, providing a personal touch.Security and Verification: Every host is vetted and verified, ensuring travelers can book with confidence.How it works:1. Subscription Power: Hosts wishing to advertise their properties in Florida reach out to Florida Rental By Owners to secure a subscription for advertisement.2. Hosts Take the Lead: Property Managers & Hosts configure their property listings in the OwnerRez software.3. Connect with Ease: Once subscribed, hosts navigate to their OwnerRez Host Dashboard, where they collect their property IDs delivering them to the FLARBO team. FLARBO syncs the properties with user-friendly connection settings.4. Customization at Your Fingertips: Tailor your listing according to your preferences in one spot. Hosts have the flexibility to choose how their property appears on FLARBO, adjusting settings to showcase photos, descriptions, rates, fees, and personalized policies effortlessly.5. Automatic Synchronization: Witness the magic of automation. All details, from captivating photos to comprehensive property descriptions, rates, fees, and policies, are seamlessly synchronized onto their FLARBO listing.Extra Marketing Boosts: FLARBO offers paid ad marketing boosts, last minute deals and featured settings within the Host Dashboard. Perfect when Hosts need help getting more bookings.Pricing:FLARBO has a simple annual subscription model for every budget from Classic to Platinum levels. Starting at $199 per year. Property managers with 5+ homes qualify for our multi-property discount program. Contact us here .Ready to Connect?In a few simple steps, our API connection transforms the often daunting task of managing vacation rentals into a smooth, automated process. Say goodbye to manual data entry and hello to a streamlined experience that allows hosts to focus on what matters most – providing an exceptional stay for their guests.Get started with FLARBO by visiting us here .

