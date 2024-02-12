Cars For Kids Public Charity Vehicle Auction Now Open To Individual Buyers And Dealers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cars for Kids Car Donation Program Vehicle Auction

Cars for Kids Public Charity Vehicle Auction Now Open to All Buyers!

- CEO - Colin Weatherwax, TX, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cars for Kids is thrilled to announce that our public auction is now open to both individual buyers and dealers. This exciting development means that all participants can now access our wide selection of vehicles, bidding with confidence knowing that there are no longer any "dealer only" vehicles."We are excited to open our auction to a wider audience," said Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars for Kids. "By removing the restriction on 'dealer only' vehicles, we are providing more opportunities for individuals and dealers alike to find the perfect vehicle for their needs."With this change, Cars for Kids aims to create a more inclusive and accessible auction environment for everyone. Whether you're searching for your next personal vehicle or looking to add to your dealership inventory, our auction offers a diverse range of options to suit every preference and budget.To participate in the auction, simply visit our website to browse our inventory and start bidding today. Don't miss out on this opportunity to find your dream vehicle or add to your dealership's selection.

