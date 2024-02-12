Inventhelp Inventor Develops Means To Create A Urine Passage For Enlarged Prostate Tissue (LBT-8305)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device that would be quickly and easily inserted within the urethra in order to keep it open for free flow of urine," said an inventor, from Phoenixville, Pa., "so I invented the URN- FLO. My design would eliminate the need for a man with an enlarged prostate to continually wake throughout the night to urinate."

The invention provides an effective way to treat prostate gland enlargement or benign prostatic

hyperplasia. In doing so, it reduces the incidence of urine leakage, frequent urination during the night, and urgency or inability to urinate. As a result, it could increase comfort and improve quality of life. The invention features a minimally invasive design that is easy to place without pain or surgery so it is ideal for men who suffer from BPH (benign prostatic hypertrophy). Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

