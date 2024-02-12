Two Russell Street Ventures Portfolio Company Executives Named To Modern Healthcare's 40 Under 40 Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Russell Street Ventures, an innovative healthcare firm focused on launching and scaling companies that serve some of our nation's most vulnerable and

underserved patient populations, announced that Bennett Graham and Puneet Singh were named to Modern Healthcare's 40 Under 40 awards that recognizes the industry's rising stars and next generation of leaders. Both Graham and Singh are executives at Russell Street Ventures' portfolio companies.

Bennett Graham

Puneet Singh

Continue Reading

Graham is the President of Main Street Health, a value-based care company that provides primary care services to patients in rural America, and Singh is the Chief Executive Officer of

CareBridge, the nation's leading Medicaid value-based care company that serves homebound Medicaid patients. The 40 Under 40 program is designed to recognize the industry's next leaders who are making notable achievements to improve their organizations and the broader healthcare industry, putting the patient front and center. The editors of Modern Healthcare select the honorees based on their achievements. Below are biographies for Graham and Singh:

Bennett Graham, President, Main Street Health

Graham is currently the President of Main Street Health, a value-based care company focused exclusively on serving rural communities and one of the fastest-growing healthcare startups in the country. Prior to joining Main Street, Bennett served as General Manager within Anthem's Diversified Business Group. While at Anthem, he built a full-risk,

capitated care model for patients with multiple chronic conditions in a collaboration between Aspire Health and

CareMore Health. Prior to Anthem, Bennett served as SVP of Operations at Aspire Health, where he scaled the operations to support 10x revenue growth across 25 states.

During Bennett's time at the company, Aspire Health grew to be the largest palliative care solution in the country serving over 100,000 patients. Aspire was acquired by Anthem in 2018.

Puneet Singh, Chief Executive Officer, CareBridge

Singh is currently the Chief Executive Officer of CareBridge, the nation's leading Medicaid value-based care company focused on serving patients with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities who are receiving home and community-based services. Prior to CareBridge, Puneet served as CEO of Quartet Health, improving the lives of people with mental health conditions where he drove 4x top-line growth. He also served as Chief Growth Officer for the Diversified Business Group at Elevance, leading 10x growth through external sales and multiple merger and acquisition deals. Prior to Elevance, Puneet served as Chief Development Officer at Aspire Health.

About Russell Street Ventures

Russell Street Ventures is an innovative healthcare firm focused on launching and scaling companies that serve some of the nation's most vulnerable and underserved patient populations. RSV was founded by Brad Smith, Chairman and CEO of Main Street Health and Executive Chairman of CareBridge. Brad is the Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Health and former Director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). For more information on Russell Street Ventures, please visit .

About Main Street Health

Main Street Health is a value-based healthcare company focused exclusively on serving rural America. Main Street partners with local primary care physicians to move their practice into value-based care. The core of Main Street's model is placing a Health Navigator in each clinic that Main Street serves and providing the clinic with the data and opportunities they need to succeed in value-based care. For more information, please visit

.

About

CareBridge

CareBridge is a value-based healthcare company that assists health plans and states in caring for

individuals receiving home and community-based services. CareBridge's solutions include 24/7

clinical support, decision support, data aggregation, and electronic visit verification. CareBridge's solutions have been shown to increase independence, improve clinical quality, and

reduce emergency room visits, hospitalizations and total costs all while receiving a Net Promoter Score of 84 from patients and families. For more information on CareBridge, please visit

.

SOURCE Russell Street Ventures