Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From February 8Th To February 9Th, 2024


2/12/2024 12:00:49 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, February 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 8 th to February 9 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 8th to February 9th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 13 603 116,25550 XPAR
VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 5 879 116,17690 CEUX
VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 000 116,26030 TQEX
VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 1 751 116,12310 AQEU
VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 6 746 116,27710 XPAR
VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 3 127 116,17740 CEUX
VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 457 116,43380 TQEX
VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 821 116,16410 AQEU
TOTAL 34 384 116,2329

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions SOGE- du 8feb24 au 9feb24 vGB

MENAFN12022024004107003653ID1107842103

