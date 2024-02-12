Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From February 8Th To February 9Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, February 12th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From February 8 th to February 9 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 8th to February 9th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 08/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 13 603
| 116,25550
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 08/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 5 879
| 116,17690
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 08/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 000
| 116,26030
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 08/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 751
| 116,12310
| AQEU
| VINCI
| 09/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 6 746
| 116,27710
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 09/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 3 127
| 116,17740
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 09/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 457
| 116,43380
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 09/02/2024
| FR0000125486
| 821
| 116,16410
| AQEU
| TOTAL
| 34 384
| 116,2329
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
