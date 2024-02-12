Myradar Signs Launch Agreement With Exolaunch For Deployment Of HORIS Pathfinder Satellites

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar, a leader in satellite technology and weather data services, today announced a launch agreement with Exolaunch for the deployment of its first two HORIS pathfinder satellites. The satellites, HORIS-1 and HORIS-2, are set to launch on upcoming SpaceX rideshare missions.



This agreement signifies an important development in MyRadar's satellite-based capabilities. The HORIS pathfinder satellites represent the initial phase in deploying a comprehensive constellation of roughly 150 satellites. These satellites are integral to MyRadar's strategy to enhance global weather forecasting and environmental monitoring and alerting capabilities.

HORIS-1 is scheduled to launch to Low Earth Orbit on the SpaceX Transporter-12 mission. This launch is pivotal in establishing the technological and operational groundwork for the subsequent HORIS constellation. Following this step, HORIS-2 is slated for launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter-13 mission, continuing the pathfinder phase of the project.

The primary objective of these initial satellites is to validate the technologies and operational protocols that will be utilized in the full HORIS constellation, as well as to gather AI training data for its observation and alerting models. The data collected from HORIS-1 and HORIS-2 will be instrumental in refining our approach to providing accurate, real-time environmental data.

“Partnering with Exolaunch represents our commitment to employing advanced space technologies for the modern era,” said CEO of MyRadar, Andy Green.“These collaborations are a testament to our dedication to innovation in the field of weather and earth observation technology.”

As part of the NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative, MyRadar is actively engaged in advancing the field of space-based weather monitoring and environmental data analysis. We anticipate sharing further updates as we approach the launch dates and continue to progress in our space-based initiatives.

About MyRadar: MyRadar specializes in providing real-time weather data and forecasts.. Our focus on innovation in environmental intelligence reflects our commitment to delivering reliable and actionable weather information, underpinned by advanced technological solutions and low-latency alerting applications.

Contact Information:

...

Michelle Kafka