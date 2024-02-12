Arthur Lawrence Appoints Bradley J. Trychta To Drive Its Clients' Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arthur Lawrence appoints Bradley J. Trychta as Managing Partner - Enterprise Solutions.

In the last 25 years, Bradley Trychta has worked directly with CFOs and CIOs of leading Fortune 200 companies in the US retail, energy, and waste services sectors. With extensive experience in both regulated and non-regulated organizations, he specializes in mergers, acquisitions, business process optimization, strategic cost reduction, reporting, performance management, digital transformations, and global shared business services.

"I have worked directly inside of the organizations for the C-suite automating processes for actionable insights," says Trychta. "Working closely with them, I help define financial strategies and translate them into practical roadmaps for implementation. Partnering with Arthur Lawrence will allow me to use my experiences to integrate tomorrow's technologies into today's business and drive sustainable value." He adds.

Trychta focuses on optimizing financial performance through organizational change, change management, training, and building high potential diverse teams. Previously with Walgreens Boots Alliance, he helped lead the largest retail SAP implementation globally and won the 2023 SAP Innovation Award for Retail Scan-Based Trading.

Wajid Mirza , Managing Partner at Arthur Lawrence, expresses excitement about Bradley Trychta joining, stating, "Bradley is a recognized finance transformation expert, and with his knowledge, we aim to deliver transformation outcomes while enhancing our clients' financial capabilities."

Before joining Arthur Lawrence, Trychta served as the Sr. Director of Enterprise Financial Services at Walgreens Boots Alliance and as the Director of IT Enterprise Wide Applications at Exelon in the energy/utility sector. At Exelon, he led Finance Merger Acquisition Teams and managed a $400M strategic sourcing agreement with Oracle.

Trychta began his career in the waste service industry with Fortune 200 Waste Management, contributing to a $150M global financial systems transformation and saving the company over $60M in Supply Chain and $30M in Organizational Redesign annually. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University of Chicago and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About us

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, finance and accounting services, digital transformation and customer experience solutions. Our clientele boasts of organizations that are among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. Our alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and have also been featured in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc.5000 lists. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. To learn more, visit our website:

