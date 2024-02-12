(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled,

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Application(Strain Sensing, Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing, Pressure Sensing) By Technology(Rayleigh Scattering Based Distributed Sensor, Brillouin Scattering Based Sensor Raman Scattering Based Sensor, Interferometric Distributed Optical-Fiber Sensor, Distributed Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor) By Vertical(Oil & Gas, Security, Energy & Utility Transportation Infrastructure, Industrial Application) , and By Region: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030 . According to the report, the global distributed fiber optic sensor market was valued at US$ 1,313.7

Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,325.5

Mn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics: The distributed fiber optic sensor market is expected to experience high growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis. Distributed fiber optic sensors offer the advantage of continuous monitoring across long distances, providing real-time data on various parameters such as temperature, strain, and acoustic/vibration levels. This enables industries such as oil and gas, civil engineering, and power and utilities to detect any changes or anomalies in their infrastructure or operations, allowing for immediate action to be taken. Another key driver for the market is the growing adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors in the aerospace and defense sector. These sensors are extensively used in aircraft structural health monitoring systems, enabling continuous monitoring of the structural integrity of the aircraft and ensuring the safety of passengers and crew. Additionally, distributed fiber optic sensors are also used in defense applications such as perimeter security and border surveillance. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1,313.78 million Estimated Value by 2030 $2,325.5 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, By

Technology, By

Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges . Complexity of integration and data analysis . Limited awareness and expertise Growth Drivers . Increasing demand for real-time monitoring . Advancements in fiber optic sensing technology . Increasing investments in infrastructure development

Market Trends:

One of the key trends observed in the distributed fiber optic sensor market is the increasing use of these sensors in the healthcare sector. Distributed fiber optic sensors are being employed in various medical applications such as monitoring patient vital signs, detecting changes in body temperature, and measuring glucose levels in diabetes patients. These sensors offer high accuracy, real-time monitoring capabilities, and non-invasive measurements, making them suitable for medical applications.

Another trend in the market is the integration of distributed fiber optic sensors with artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies. This integration enables automated and intelligent monitoring systems, which can analyze the collected data in real-time, identify patterns or anomalies, and trigger alerts or actions accordingly. This integration allows for predictive maintenance in industrial applications, reducing downtime and optimizing operations.

Market Opportunities:

The oil and gas industry is a dominating vertical in the distributed fiber optic sensor market. With the increase in exploration activities and the need for monitoring and safety measures in this sector, there is a growing demand for distributed fiber optic sensors. These sensors are used for strain sensing, temperature sensing, acoustic/vibration sensing, and pressure sensing, making them crucial for real-time data acquisition and asset protection in the oil and gas industry. The strain sensing application, in particular, is expected to hold a dominant position in this segment due to its ability to monitor structural integrity and detect any potential failures.

Another market opportunity lies in the adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors in security applications. With the increasing need for advanced surveillance systems and secure perimeters, distributed fiber optic sensors offer unique advantages. These sensors can detect intrusions, monitor fence lines, and provide continuous surveillance over large distances. They can be integrated with existing security systems, enabling real-time monitoring and immediate alarm notification. As security concerns continue to rise, the demand for distributed fiber optic sensors in this vertical is anticipated to grow significantly.

Key Developments

In March 2023, Yokogawa Electric and Otsuka

Compound(Yokogawa Electric Corporation is a global leader in industrial automation and control solutions and Otsuka Compound Co., Ltd. is a renowned manufacturer of advanced materials and components. They specialize in the development and production of optical fibers and fiber optic components, including sensors.) announced the establishment of a new company called Syncrest Inc. This joint venture aims to engage in the exploration, development, and manufacturing of core molecular drugs as a collaborative research, development, and manufacturing organization. Syncrest Inc. will focus on the investigation, creation, and production of innovative molecular drugs, leveraging the expertise and resources of both Yokogawa Electric and Otsuka Compound.

Key Market Takeaways:



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for these sensors in various verticals.

On the basis of application, the strain sensing segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to its wide range of applications in monitoring structural integrity and detecting potential failures. In terms of technology, the Rayleigh scattering-based distributed sensor is dominating the market, offering high accuracy and reliability. From a vertical perspective, the oil and gas industry is the key market for distributed fiber optic sensors, given its need for asset protection and real-time data acquisition.

On the basis of region, the North American region is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid adoption of these sensors in various industries, including oil and gas, security, and transportation infrastructure, among others.

Key players operating in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market include OSENSA Innovations Corp., AFL, SOLIFOS AG, Schlumberger Limited, FISO Technologies Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. These companies are focused on research and development activities to enhance the functionality and performance of distributed fiber optic sensors. With increasing market opportunities, these key players are likely to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Overall, the distributed fiber optic sensor market presents promising opportunities in the oil and gas industry, as well as security applications. The market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the demand for real-time monitoring, asset protection, and enhanced surveillance systems. As technology continues to advance, the adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors is likely to increase across various industries, offering ample growth prospects for key players in the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Technology





Rayleigh Scattering Based Distributed Sensor



Brillouin Scattering Based Sensor



Raman Scattering Based Sensor



Interferometric Distributed Optical-Fiber Sensor Distributed Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Application





Strain Sensing



Temperature Sensing



Acoustic/Vibration Sensing Pressure Sensing

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Vertical





Oil & Gas



Security



Energy & Utility



Transportation Infrastructure Industrial Application

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Region:

o

North America



U.S. Canada

o

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

o

Europe



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe

o

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

o

Middle East & Africa



South Africa

GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

