[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Wood Plastic Composites Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 14.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT), Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Beologic N.V., CertainTeed Corporation, Fiberon LLC, Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Guangzhou Kingwood Co. Ltd., Green dot bioplastics. INC, Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Moistureshield, Woodmass, PolyPlank AB, Seven Trust, Meghani Group, Renolit, TAMKO Building Products Inc., TimberTech, Trex Company Inc., Universal Forest Product, Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Wood Plastic Composites Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, Others), By Application (Building And Construction, Decking, Molding & Triming, Fencing, Landscape And Outdoor, Automotive Components, Industrial And Consumer Goods, Others (Eg. Furniture)), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

Wood Plastic Composites Market – Overview

WPCs are composite materials made from wood fibers/wood flour and thermoplastics, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional materials due to their lower environmental impact and improved recyclability. The Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is driven by various factors such as sustainable construction practices, rising demand in the automotive sector, increasing urbanization, and ongoing technological advancements and product innovations. The global emphasis on sustainable construction practices is a major driver for the WPC market. With increased environmental concerns and a shift towards eco-friendly building materials, WPCs, made from recycled wood fibers and thermoplastics, provide a sustainable alternative. The construction industry's adoption of WPCs is fuelled by their lower environmental impact, reduced use of virgin materials, and improved recyclability. WPCs are increasingly used in the automotive sector for interior components due to their lightweight, durability, and aesthetic appeal. The focus on reducing vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency is boosting the demand for WPCs in applications such as door panels, seat backs, and trunk liners.

The relatively higher initial costs of WPCs compared to traditional materials pose a significant restraint. The production process involves advanced technology and machinery, leading to increased manufacturing expenses. Other factors such as WPCs have a susceptibility to moisture absorption and weathering over time, issues like swelling, decay, and mold growth may arise due to the wood component in WPCs restraining the market growth during the forecast period. Continuous focus on technological advancements and product innovations within the WPC industry opens up new avenues for growth. Research and development efforts are directed towards enhancing performance characteristics, addressing issues like moisture resistance, UV stability, and fire resistance, and attracting consumers looking for high-performance and innovative materials. The WPC market is segmented by material type application and region. The building and construction sector is the largest application area, with decking being a crucial application due to WPC's resistance to moisture and rot. North America holds the largest market share, driven by residential and commercial projects. The United States has a robust construction industry, and the growing awareness of sustainability supports the demand for WPCs. In Canada, a boom in skyscraper construction and government initiatives for housing construction further contribute to market growth.

Market Size in 2023: USD 7.1 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2032: USD 14.2 Billion
Market Size in 2022: USD 6.4 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 8.3% CAGR
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2032

Custom Market Insight has comprehensively analyzed Wood Plastic Composites market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Wood Plastic Composites industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players ate studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, the Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, and emerging business models.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Regional Insight

North America is expected to hold the largest market share for wood-plastic composites (WPC), mainly due to the growth of residential and commercial projects in the region. The United States boasts a huge construction industry.

The United States is investing heavily in renovating its homes. With a growing migrant population in the country, the need for innovation is becoming increasingly important. Additionally, growing awareness of sustainability and highly efficient structures has fuelled the recovery trend. The government's provision of several loans also supports housing renovations in the country.

For instance, in April 2022, the government of Canada announced a goal to double the amount of housing construction in the coming years. This decade with support from the CAD 4 billion ($2.99 ​​billion) Housing Acceleration Fund launched as part of Budget 2022, which aims to build 100,000 new homes over the next five years.

Furthermore, growth in automobile manufacturing and sales in North American countries offers favourable opportunities for the wood-plastic composites market. The US is the second largest automobile manufacturing country in the world, after China. According to OICA, automobile output in 2021 accounts for 9,167,214 units, an increase of 4% compared to 2020 output of 8,822,399 units.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, Others), By Application (Building And Construction, Decking, Molding & Triming, Fencing, Landscape And Outdoor, Automotive Components, Industrial And Consumer Goods, Others (Eg. Furniture)), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Wood Plastic Composites Market Competitive Landscape



Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. (AERT)

Axion Structural Innovations LLC

Beologic N.V.

CertainTeed Corporation

Fiberon LLC

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Guangzhou Kingwood Co. Ltd.

Green dot bioplastics. INC

Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Moistureshield

Woodmass

PolyPlank AB

Seven Trust

Meghani Group

Renolit

TAMKO Building Products Inc.

TimberTech

Trex Company Inc.

Universal Forest Product Others

The Wood Plastic Composites Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinylchloride Others

By Application



Building And Construction



Decking



Molding & Triming



Fencing

Landscape And Outdoor

Automotive Components

Industrial And Consumer Goods Others (Eg. Furniture)

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

