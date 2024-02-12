Ground Handling Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ground Handling Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Ground Handling Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Ground Handling Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the ground handling services market size is predicted to reach $37.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the ground handling services market is due to the increased demand for air freight cargo. North America region is expected to hold the largest ground handling services market share. Major players in the ground handling services market include Baltic Ground Services, Dubai National Air Transport Association, Aerospace Jet Group, Swiss Aviation Group AG, SAAB AB.

Ground Handling Services Market Segments

.By Service: Ground handling, Passenger ground handling, Ramp handling, Other Services

.By Airport Type: International, Domestic

.By Application: Civil, Military

.By Geography: The global ground handling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The ground handling services refer to a variety of assistance given to assist an aircraft for ground repositioning, preparation, and completion of a flight, including customer service and ramp service activities. Ground handling services' primary objective is to increase speed, efficiency, and precision while decreasing the turnaround time of airplanes. It improves the airport's capabilities to provide customer service.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ground Handling Services Market Characteristics

3. Ground Handling Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ground Handling Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ground Handling Services Market Size And Growth

27. Ground Handling Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ground Handling Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

