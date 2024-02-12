Neuro Rehabcare Of Kansas City Is A Neurorehabilitation & Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center In Shawnee, KS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SHAWNEE, KS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shawnee, Kansas, January 23, 2024: Neuro RehabCare of Kansas City proudly offers industry-leading neurorehabilitation at the brain injury rehabilitation center in Shawnee, Kansas . Committed to providing exceptional care and support, Neuro RehabCare specializes in neurorehabilitation for traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, spinal cord injury (SCI) and catastrophic injuries.



The center's comprehensive approach empowers individuals to manage and improve their symptoms through individualized therapy, group programs, community outings and counseling sessions. Individual counseling sessions offer a safe space for patients to discuss thoughts and experiences, aiding in processing the impact of on their lives. Group counseling provides a supportive community for shared struggles and successes, fostering emotional and functional support.



The compassionate team of experts at Neuro RehabCare conducts thorough evaluations, including physical, cognitive, psychological, and functional assessments, to determine impairments and formulate personalized treatment recommendations. The program's services include physical, occupational and speech therapy, counseling, yoga, and music therapy, with specialized oversight from a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician.



In addition to providing neurorehabilitation services , Neuro RehabCare offers a support group for patients and survivors in the community. These groups offer a platform for individuals to connect, share experiences, and learn coping strategies. These groups extend beyond emotional relief, providing valuable insights and advice for navigating challenges associated with long-term recovery.



For more information, visit the Neuro RehabCare of Kansas City website or contact 913-787-4057.



About Neuro RehabCare of Kansas City: Neuro RehabCare of Kansas City invites individuals and their families recovering from brain, spinal cord, and traumatic injuries. Conveniently located in Kansas City near some of the best medical centers in the country, the facility has 11 private rooms with bathroom. The interdisciplinary team promotes a patient-centered approach that will help the patient reach their fullest potential in their home and community.

