Gordon Mckernan Unveils Rosie As Newest Addition To Get Gordon Family During Super Bowl Commercial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon McKernan's Super Bowl LVIII commercial introduces Rosie as the newest member of the "Get Gordon" family, highlighting the firm's ever-expanding presence.

Gordon McKernan's Super Bowl LVIII commercial introduces Rosie as the newest member of the "Get Gordon" family, highlighting the firm's ever-expanding presence.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan made an impression during the Super Bowl with a commercial revealing the latest addition to the "Get Gordon" family. The anticipation had been building across Louisiana as billboards featuring a mysterious question mark over a furry friend's face appeared statewide in the weeks leading up to the big game.Penny and Ellie, beloved members of the McKernan family and firm, have long been adored figures in the community. As rumors swirled about a third canine companion joining the family, excitement grew as the community eagerly awaited the big reveal. To engage the public, the law firm held a social media giveaway, inviting followers to guess the name of the newest member.During the Super Bowl commercial, McKernan playfully and cleverly introduced Rosie the puppy as the newest member of the "Get Gordon" family. In a voiceover, McKernan emphasized the importance of family support during challenging times, highlighting how the addition of Rosie mirrors the growth and unity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys .With over 200 employees and 50 local attorneys, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys prides itself on being a family-oriented company dedicated to serving its community. The commercial seamlessly tied McKernan's success as a trusted personal injury attorney to the substantial team he has built, emphasizing the firm's commitment to providing compassionate care for those in need.The Super Bowl commercial not only introduced Rosie to the world but also reaffirmed Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys' steadfast mission to support victims and their families across Louisiana.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

+1 225-228-2910

email us here