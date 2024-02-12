Mount Sinai Medical Center First To Utilize AI Technology To Treat Complex Aortic Conditions At South Florida's Only Aortic Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Sinai Medical Center is proud to announce the implementation of unique AI software designed to support the treatment of patients with complex aortic disease. As part of a collaboration between Cydar Medical and Medtronic, this software employs state-of-the-art minimally invasive

endovascular technology

that is being used by surgeons at Mount Sinai's Aortic Center. The medical center currently stands as the first and only institution to use this technology in all of Eastern Florida.

The product integrates Cydar Maps software with Medtronic services and case support to improve patient care and efficiency with AI-based solutions placed in a clinical environment.

Cydar's platform generates a 3D map of the patient's vascular system as well as

supporting and integrating preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, and postoperative reviews of endovascular surgery. The platform utilizes AI to update the map throughout the patient's journey, guaranteeing surgeries are completed with great precision and success. The benefits include significantly decreased

radiation exposure, simplified workflows, and increased clinician confidence.

"The thing we are most excited about in the Aortic Center is our incorporation of an AI image-based guidance program that allows us to decrease radiation use on patients and decrease contrast or dye

usage, which decreases the risk of problems with kidney function after these procedures, and allows us to perform these procedures in a more expedient manner," says Dr. Micheal Ayad, the Co-Director of the Aortic Center. "It's very exciting to be at the forefront of what's considered the future of aortic surgery."

UK-based Cydar developed its mapping platform to transform how information is shared with clinicians in image-guided minimally invasive surgery. The company designed it to simplify complexities within operating theaters across the globe.

Mount Sinai's Aortic Center utilizes a collaborative approach between cardiac surgeons, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, and geneticists by coming together to address complex disease processes that otherwise would be very difficult to manage individually. This multidisciplinary approach allows for custom-made solutions to a variety of unique aortic and endovascular conditions.

"When you have a collaboration of different specialists, you are not getting a one-size-fits-all therapy but rather a custom made approach," explains Dr. Ayad. "If we've learned anything over the past 20 to 30 years, it's that not all patients' diseases are the same. Each patient has a specific kind of aneurysm or a specific kind of disease, so a tailored approach provides a better outcome and a more durable outcome."

"We are thrilled a medical center as renowned and respected as Mount Sinai has implemented our product into their clinical work," says Paul Mussenden, the CEO at Cydar Medical. "The goal is to provide their surgeons with a more predictable and efficient way to perform minimally invasive, image-guided procedures, leading to optimal results for their patients."

